Chillicothe News

Bob's Christmas Village opened on Thanksgiving night and will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Nov. 27, and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.