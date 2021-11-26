Festival of Lights: Tradition brightens holiday nights

Butch Shaffer

Festival of Lights opening ceremony was held Saturday after a day filled with holiday events in Chillicothe. Santa Claus finished his busy day of appearances at the park. there was also hot choloclate, music and horse drawn carriage rides,

This popular drive-through community attraction continues to grow and attract more visitors every year since its beginning in 2005. It highlights the efforts of community volunteers working with Chillicothe Parks staff to create a Christmas wonderland from late November through Jan. 1.

Festival of Lights is funded by the donations of individuals, businesses, and local foundations. Contributions in the form of money, time, equipment, and expertise by so many in the community have made this event possible through the years.

The Festival of Lights Committee includes Barb Burton, Janet Barnhart, Marsha Beetsma, Mary Lou Wilhoit, Kathy Gilliland and Kim Crowe.