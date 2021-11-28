Beloved monument needs repair

By Lisa Rule and Robert Pigg

One of the most recognized monuments in Chillicothe’s largest cemetery is in need of repair. Edgewood Cemetery, near First Baptist Church, holds many iconic monuments, but one of the most beloved is that of Johnny Rucker.

Johnny Rucker, born in 1859 to John and Sarah Rucker, is buried near the gate of Edgewood Cemetery and is frequently visited because his dog lies close beside him and is also memorialized in stone. From census records, we know that Johnny Rucker’s father worked in a tobacco factory and lived in town. We also know that Johnny’s parents could read and write, but that Johnny could not--even at the age of 11--hinting that perhaps Johnny Rucker may have been a boy who was mentally impaired. When he died 10 years later in 1880, it is likely that Rucker would have been taken to Meinershagen Funeral Parlor on the square, where he would have had a service and then afterward friends and family would have walked the dusty road with the undertaker’s carriage to Edgewood. Somewhere along that walk, Johnny’s dog joined the mourners and came with them. After the burial, the dog stayed beside the plot and wouldn’t return home even by force or bribery. Finally the mourners left the dog to lie beside Johnny Rucker. The faithful dog stayed until death came to his little body, too. Rucker’s parents petitioned to have the dog buried in Edgewood as well. The townsfolk, who knew about the boy in a man’s body and the dog who loved him, gave permission--making Rucker’s dog the first animal buried in the cemetery.

As one of the older monuments in Edgewood, Rucker’s monument has endured the weathering of time and the shifting of ground beneath. The shifting eventually caused the boy’s monument to topple in three pieces, but since this Rucker line has no descendants in the area the monument stayed in disrepair. Edgewood Cemetery does not repair memorial stones as they are considered private property and its by-laws prohibit that work. However, in this case, due to the historical value of this monument an exception was made.

Recently, the Edgewood Cemetery Board had a seminar on cleaning and repairing monuments by a Lee’s Summit company. A funerary expert demonstrated monument repair using the broken Rucker monument. With his help, the monument is now upright and all of the parts reassembled. The statue of the dog was cleaned as well, but the cleaning revealed several fractures in the stone that will require a special sealant/adhesive to repair. Materials and a trained technician at a cost of $1300 are needed to make this monument available for our community for generations to come. Edgewood’s Board of Directors recognizes the great obligation for historical preservation and the need to preserve that heritage for future families. The decision to repair and maintain the original monument rather than create a copy is part of that obligation.

If there are community members who would like to donate to this cause and preserve a part of our town’s history, then they can send donations to Edgewood Cemetery, P O Box 11, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Please note on the donation "For Boy & Dog Project." All donations to Edgewood Cemetery are tax deductible as they are a Missouri 501(C)13 non-profit organization for cemeteries.

Edgewood Cemetery “Stories in Stone” Now Online City Stage, Inc., the community theatre group, brought several stories to life this summer with a narrated walking tour of Edgewood Cemetery. “Stories in Stone” is now online and features the life story of Johnny Rucker and many other interesting citizens from Chillicothe’s past. You can see a video of the walking tour at this link. https://youtu.be/tziuEjOBuj8