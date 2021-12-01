Main Street's Kid's Christmas returns Dec. 8

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe is hosting its Kid's Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m., at the Livingston County Courthouse. Merchants will have gifts available for $15 and under.

Children will also be able to make their own cards and there will free gift wrapping done by Alpha Delta Rho Sorority.

Please enter the Courthouse on the North side of the building.

There may be a visit by someone with a white beard and red suit for pictures.

For more information call the Main Street office at 660-646-4071.