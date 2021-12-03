Community news notes

Contact the C-T

The Constitution-Tribune can be reached by phone at 660-240-9710.

Fire Protection District to meet

Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 and Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection, Inc. of Livingston County, will meet on Tuesday Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. At the Livingston County Fairgrounds Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center, 10780 Liv 235. This meeting will be to consider and act upon the matters of the following tentative agenda and any other matters as may be appropriate for discussion at this time. Agenda to include—approval of minutes, finance, report on grant writing and Policies.

Executive session if needed: Closed session to discuss matters, to the extent permitted by law Pursuant to 610.021.

Bob's Christmas Village

Bob's Christmas Village located in Chillicothe opened on Thanksgiving night and will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Dec. 4, 9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. The village is located off of Highway 190 on Missouri Highway A in Chillicothe.

Relay for Life Santa letters

For a $5 donation to Relay for Life Linn County, a personalized letter from Santa can be sent to a child. All orders must be receivd by Dec. 7. Call 573-673-1525 or email, moore.beth@gmail.com.

Weekend holiday events in Brookfield

Saturday:

Kid’s Free Christmas Movie . “The Polar Express”. 11 a.m. Come and see Santa at 10:30 a.m. Bring and donate canned food. Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Presented by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Cookies and hot chocolate served.

. “The Polar Express”. 11 a.m. Come and see Santa at 10:30 a.m. Bring and donate canned food. Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Presented by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Cookies and hot chocolate served. O Christmas Tree 2021 Lighted Parade. “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660-412-2544, or Facebook message.

Sunday:

Linn County Community Chorus Christmas Concert. Park Baptist Church, Brookfield, 2 p.m.

Pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser

A pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Forrest O Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and the Livingston County Humane Society. The event is from 7-10 a.m., Dec. 11 at Applebee's and costs $7 per person.