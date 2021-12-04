GRVCO to host Winter Concert Dec. 11

Chillicothe News

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) will present its annual Winter Concert, “Joy to the World,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. Holiday music will be performed. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m., following the dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. Masks are encouraged.

Our GRVCO musicians represent the north Missouri communities of Altamont, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Galt, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Marshall, Mercer, Milan, Pattonsburg, Princeton, Quincy IL, St Joseph and Trenton.

The GRV Orchestra will open the program with selections from The Polar Express, Russian Christmas Music, On A Hymnsong of Philip Bliss, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

The GRVCO Choir will then perform Joy to the World, The First Noel, I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day, and Amen! Tell It on the Mountain. Orchestra member Terri Critten, flutist, will be accompanying one of the numbers.

The choir and orchestra will forego their usual two combined numbers due to our inability to guarantee properly social distancing on the stage. Instead a vocal and a string ensemble will perform.

The Orchestra’s string section: Rebecca Richardson, Allex Smith, Susan Stull, Devin Walker, Leslie Hixson, Zeb Yoko, Charles Ferguson, and Norma Jeane Ferguson, will perform I Saw Three Ships and Greensleeves followed by a vocal ensemble composed of Sierra Bruse, Amy Guthrie, Chris Keuhn, Debbie Thomas, Steve Martin, Phil Hoffman, Ephraim Smith, Chris Thomas, and Al Trump. They will sing I Wonder As I Wander and Calypso Clapping Carol with orchestra member Phillip Ray playing claves.

Linda Arnold is conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor. Cathie Lowrey is accompanist.

The Board of Directors will forego their usual reception following the program, but our guests can meet our performers in the Commons.

We thank First Baptist Church for offering space for our eight rehearsals preceding the concert.

GRVCO is a 501(c)(3) organization, with no sponsors, thus relying on donations. All performances are free due to the Donor’s Club and the anonymous donors who contribute at concerts. Your financial support helps provide the funds necessary to continue the organization’s mission.

With each December concert, members look for a means to help others The GRVCO Board selected the Salvation Army Christmas Children’s Fund to receive this concert’s special contributions. Information on the Donor’s Club will be available at the door.