"Romeo and Juliet" comes to CHS stage Dec. 11-12

Chillicothe News

The CHS Drama Department will present “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare on Dec. 11-12. A cast of 30 will bring to life Shakespeare’s masterpiece written around 1595. The bard’s original language is used in this play as well as beautiful Renaissance costuming.

Lisa Rule, drama teacher at CHS, said she has long wanted to produce this play, “I was in this play when I was in high school. Mrs. Kathy Breeden directed it in 1985 and I played the nurse. It’s a challenging play because of the language and the content, but it’s a beautiful play that everyone needs to see ‘live’ at least once.” She says that the language need not be an obstacle for those who attend because most people know at least part of the plot and that most of the language will sound like “poetry put to work.”

An exciting part of this show will be realistic sword fighting. A professional combat acting coach spent an evening with the cast teaching fundamentals and choreographing fight scenes. Nearly every cast member has spent hours perfecting their skills.

Only two shows of “Romeo and Juliet” are scheduled: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. Other options were not available because of the tight calendar in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. “We struggled with finding dates for this show because many of my actors went directly from playing a fall sport to playing a winter sport,” Rule said. Tickets for this event are $15 and will be available before each show. Due to the adult themes of the play, it is not recommended for young children. Rule said, “I hope that people can make time in their busy December to come see this show. The kids have worked very hard to make this poignant play memorable for all who attend.”

A mix of veteran and new actors bring the characters to life. Junior Wyatt Brandsgaard plays Romeo with junior Madison Kieffer as Juliet. Veteran seniors Amanda Brade, Lauren Cavanah, Anderson De Jesus, and Kadence Shipers play Friar Lawrence, the Nurse, Mercutio, and Tybalt. Alisyn Worman and Brock Ward play Lord and Lady Capulet. Leah Lourenco and Braxten Johnson play Lord and Lady Montague. The cast is completed by Allison Higgins (Benvolio), Gracie West (Prince Escalus), Gage Leamer (Count Paris), Emmett Young (Balthazar), Chace Corbin (Gregory), Landon Winder (Sampson), Liz Lance (Abraham), Julietta Keller (Friar John), Juliann Gabrielson (Apothecary), and Danielle Martin, Jalen Saucedo, Cami Carpenter, Myra Englert, Trista Tipton, Kaleb Carlson, Zoe Warren, Remus Williams, Alayia Etheridge, Maddie Beetsma. The crew for this show features Libby Washburn, Claire Walker, and Andrea Dush.