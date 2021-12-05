Library hosts 12 Days of Christmas activities

Chillicothe News

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is hosting 12 Days of Christmas activities for teens and younger children.

All activities are while supplies last. Day 4: Monday, Dec. 6, Hugo Coming to Town, 10 a.m. Day 5: Tuesday, Dec. 7, Pick up a ‘Christmas Selfie Challenge,’ All Day (Return with pictures by end of December for a treat!) Day 6: Wednesday, Dec. 8, Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays! All Day, Find all 12 hidden gnomes around the library for a special treat! Day 7: Thursday, Dec. 9, NinjaBread Cookie Ornament Decorating, 5:30 p.m. in Teen Program Room Day 8: Friday, Dec. 10, Christmas Bark Buffet, Come make your own Christmas Bark with your favorite toppings, 4-5 p.m. Day 9: Monday, Dec. 13, Snow Funny!! Come fill out a riddle sheet for a chance to win a holiday prize! (Answers must be filled out at library without using your phone!), All Day Day 10: Tuesday, Dec. 14, Edible Reindeer Chow, All Day Day 11: Wednesday, Dec. 15, Uno-Christmas Style! Game Night, 5:30 p.m. in Teen Program Room Day 12: Thursday, Dec. 16, Christmas Ornament Decoration, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Teen Program Room.

The Livingston County Library Children’s Department is also holding 12 days of Christmas events starting Thursday, Dec. 16. Events include activities such as: hot cocoa and cookies, ornament making, a visit from Santa, and much more. The Gingerbread House event, held on Dec. 9 for ages 8-12 and The Sugar Cookie Decorating event, held on Dec. 8 for ages 7 and under are by registration only. Registration for these two events is open now through Dec. 3rd and can be reserved by calling the Youth Library at 660-646-0563. A schedule is available online, on Facebook, and in the Youth Library.

For more information about this program and upcoming events, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org