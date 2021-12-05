Pastor's Pen: God knows us; Still loves us

Ken Jamson

PSALM 139;, 1 – 4 O Lord you have searched me and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; You are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you know it completely , O Lord.

David's 139 Psalm reminds us that the Lord knows absolutely everything about us. What we're doing every minute of our lives. He even knows our thoughts, He knows the words we're going to say.

More than that we cannot escape from His presense. The Spirit of God is everywhere.

We are His creation, He made us just like He wants us. We are beautifully, and wonderfully made.

Think about all the systems of the body, they all work together to keep life flowing through us. We don't even understand much of whats going on with the immune system, we just know it works amazingly well.

Wouldn't it be great to know the thoughts of our Lord. The plans He has for us. God has a plan for our life. It's up to us to believe in His guidance for our lives and be obedient to him.

Whats amazing about this is is that God knows everything about us, but still loved us enough to send His Son to die for our sins.

As we prepare for the celebration of the day Jesus came to earth, lets be sure we pause, take the time to remember who we are. We are Gods beloved creation.

But thats all we are. Jesus is our Lord and Savior. Let us not forget God loved us before we showed any Love for Him

Christmas should be all about the love of God, Given to us in Jesus.

Have a joyful, loving Christmas. That's what its all about

Ken Jamson is the pastor of First Christian Church.