Century Home Plaque awarded to Koster

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Preservation Society has awarded its second Century Home plaque to Father Ryan Koster. It will be displayed on the Rectory at St. Columban’s Catholic Church which was built around 1892 and originally served as a friary for monks. Koster recently completed a renovation of the Rectory.

The Century Homes plaque is open to any structure that is 100 years old or older, commercial, residence, or church! We want to thank Father Koster for applying for the plaque. We are very happy to add this building to the list of recognized century buildings in Livingston County.

Information on the Century Home plaque can be found at livcopreservation.weebly.com/century-plaques.