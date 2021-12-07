Black named Distinguished Legislator by Missouri Community College Association

Chillicothe News

State Rep. Rusty Black has been honored as one the Missouri Community College Association’s (MCCA) Distinguished Legislators.

Black received the Distinguished Legislator Award from the MCCA this November at their annual conference. According to a press release from MCCA, he was selected as one of 10 Missouri legislators for the honor alongside Representatives John Black, Mike Henderson, Tracy McMcreery, Dean Plocher and Cody Smith as well as Senators Lauren Arthur, Sandy Crawford, Dan Hegeman and Barbara Washington.

The MCCA praised the legislators for their legislative work regarding the field of education, including their work on the state’s budget. Black and his fellow legislators were commended for their continued support for Missouri’s community colleges, and their dedication to helping those technical and career schools find further opportunities for growth.

Black carried several pieces of legislation this year seeking to modify provisions relating to teacher and school employee retirement systems, as well as modifying the requirements for minimum requirements and standards for career and technical education certificates, which he intends to keep working toward in the coming session.

“I am honored to have been recognized with this prestigious awards,” Black, R-Chillicothe, said. “As a former educator, and a strong supporter of our career and technical schools, I believe that it’s more important than ever to continue giving our schools the money, tools, and resources for them to succeed and help create the workforce of the future and continue finding new ways to innovate in our education system. I will strive in my legislative work to continue supporting these organizations as they work for a better Missouri for all.”