Elks donate to D.A.R.E. program

Chillicothe News

Daniel Savage with the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #0656, stopped by Field Elementary School recently and presented the Chillicothe School District with a $500 donation for the D.A.R.E. program.

The Chillicothe D.A.R.E program is coordinated by the Chillicothe R-II School District, Hedrick Medical Center Foundation and Chillicothe Police Department.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and is a curriculum available for all school-aged students. Topics covered include dangers of opioids and vaping, information regarding prescription vs illegal drugs, decision-making, strategies for staying safe and making good choices, etc.

At the end of the 10-week session, a graduation will be held for all students in the core classes (5th grade) who successfully complete the program. T-shirts will be given to all graduates as a reminder of their accomplishment, and of what the D.A.R.E. program means to our schools and community.