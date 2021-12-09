Community news notes

Contact the C-T

Reindeer come to town

There will be live reindeer at Hy-Vee beginning at 12 p.m., Saturday.

Veterans to serve breakfast on Dec. 11 and 18

The Veterans will be serving breakfast Saturday Dec. 11 snd18 at their new building from 6 to 10 a.m. They will be serving pancakes and sausage.

Library hosts mini Christmas Tree contest

The Livingston County Library is holding its annual Mini Christmas tree decorating contest. Bring your decorated tree, no more than 24 inches tall, to the Library at 450 Locust Street by Dec. 11. The public is invited to vote for their favorite either in person or on the library's Facebook page (LCLReads) from Dec. 13-18. The winner will be announced Dec. 20.

Trees may be picked up from Dec. 21 -31.

For more information about this program, please contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org.

Bob's Christmas Village

Bob's Christmas Village located in Chillicothe opened on Thanksgiving night and will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Dec. 9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. The village is located off of Highway 190 on Missouri Highway A in Chillicothe.

Pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser

A pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Forrest O Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and the Livingston County Humane Society. The event is from 7-10 a.m., Dec. 11 at Applebee's and costs $7 per person.