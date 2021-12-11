Community news notes

Contact the C-T

The Constitution-Tribune can be reached by phone at 660-240-9710.

Pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser

A pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Forrest O Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and the Livingston County Humane Society. The event is from 7-10 a.m., today at Applebee's and costs $7 per person.

Reindeer come to town

There will be live reindeer at Hy-Vee beginning at 12 p.m., today.

Veterans to serve breakfast on Dec. 11 and 18

The Veterans will be serving breakfast today and Dec. 18 at their new building from 6 to 10 a.m. They will be serving pancakes and sausage.

DAR to meet

The Olive Prindle chapter of DAR will meet Dec. 13, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Chillicothe Methodist Church. The program will be by Joyce Stark and will focus on our American Heritage. Please bring your Christmas cards and gift donations for the veterans in the Cameron Home. Guests are welcome to attend.

License Office holiday closings

The Chillicothe License Office, located at 730 S. Washington St., will be closed Dec. 22-27 for Christmas. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m.,-5:30 p.m., and during lunch on Dec. 28 The office will also be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Years and will reopen Jan. 3. Call 660-646-5418for more information.

Bob's Christmas Village

Bob's Christmas Village located in Chillicothe opened on Thanksgiving night and will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Dec. 11,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. The village is located off of Highway 190 on Missouri Highway A in Chillicothe.