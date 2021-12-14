CFD responds to grass fires Sunday

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to, two separate grass fires on Sunday.

Fire crews received a call at 1: 39 p.m., Sunday and arrived on scene at 20645 Highway Z at about 2:01 p.m., with a brush truck and UTV.

According to a press release, upon arrival crews found approximately 10 acres of tall grass on fire. Crews used a brush truck and UTV with skid unit to extinguish the fire, along with about 240 gallons of water and foam.

Dawn Fire Department also responded to help put out the fire. There was a large bale of hay that was at the edge of the timber that was on fire also and crews used foam to cool the bale and cover the ground around the bale.

Crews left the scene of that fire at 5:17 p.m.

At about 4 p.m., a call was made asking for help extinguishing a grass fire at 10792 LIV 229, and crews arrived on scene at about 4:07 p.m., and found about half of an acre of short grass on fire. Crews used a back pack blower to extinguish the fire.

According to the press release, the home owner was also there using a flat shovel to put out the fire. Home owner stated that he was burning trash and the fire got into some near by grass. He was not able to put it out by himself so he called 911.