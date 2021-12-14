"Chillicothe you WON"

Chillicothe WON a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile.

The annoucement was made last week in Silver Moon Plaza with city and county officals on hand along with Main Street Chillicothe staff and board members.

"Our downtown community was thrilled as this grant award was only known by a few people. The Main Street Board didn't even know. Invitations were sent out inviting them to a "SURPRISE IN SILVER MOON PLAZA"....and don't ask, on Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., sharp. It was so much fun to see the looks on people's faces when the big check was turned around," Main Street Chillicothe Executive Director Pam Jarding said.

Chillicothe was selected among 25 towns to receive the Hometown grant. These grants are given out to small communities of under 50,000 residents. T-Mobile is investing into small town revitalization projects over the next five years,committing to investing $25 million in grants, through a partnership with Main Street America.

Main Street will be adding outside amenities throughout the downtown area, including ADA compliant picnic tables; trash receptacles; benches so that people can gather; quality umbrellas for our tables in the park; cigarette butt receptacles; and redoing permanent planters just to name a few.

"These are things that our merchants and citizens have been asking for and now we can deliver," Jarding said. .