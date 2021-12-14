Crowd "fell in love" with performance of Romeo and Juliet

Butch Shaffer

The crowd "fell in love" with the CHS Drama Department's presentation of “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare last weekend. The bard’s original language is used in this play as well as Renaissance costuming.

A mix of veteran and new actors bring the characters to life. Junior Wyatt Brandsgaard plays Romeo with junior Madison Kieffer as Juliet. Veteran seniors Amanda Brade, Lauren Cavanah, Anderson De Jesus, and Kadence Shipers play Friar Lawrence, the Nurse, Mercutio, and Tybalt. Alisyn Worman and Brock Ward play Lord and Lady Capulet. Leah Lourenco and Braxten Johnson play Lord and Lady Montague. The cast is completed by Allison Higgins (Benvolio), Gracie West (Prince Escalus), Gage Leamer (Count Paris), Emmett Young (Balthazar), Chace Corbin (Gregory), Landon Winder (Sampson), Liz Lance (Abraham), Julietta Keller (Friar John), Juliann Gabrielson (Apothecary), and Danielle Martin, Jalen Saucedo, Cami Carpenter, Myra Englert, Trista Tipton, Kaleb Carlson, Zoe Warren, Remus Williams, Alayia Etheridge, Maddie Beetsma. The crew for this show features Libby Washburn, Claire Walker, and Andrea Dush.