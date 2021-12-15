Chillicothe State Bank donates to OATS Transit

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe State Bank recently donated $500 to OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider.

According to a press release, the bank has been a longtime supporter of OATS Transit to ensure local residents can get to places in the community that help them live independently. The funds donated by Chillicothe State Bank will be used to provide rides to work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals of all ages.

“We are grateful that businesses like Chillicothe State Bank are dedicated to giving back to the community,” said Beth Langley, Northwest Regional Director. “We depend on the support of local businesses and agencies to help us continue to be there for those who need us."

Livingston County residents seeking a ride should call OATS Transit at 800-831-6287. The local schedule for OATS Transit can be found on the website at www.oatstransit.org/livingston; and follow them at facebook.com/oatstransit.

OATS Transit is also accepting applications for local drivers and you can apply on the company website.