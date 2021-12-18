Community news notes

Contact the C-T

Veterans to serve breakfast today

The Veterans will be serving breakfast today, Dec. 18 at their new building from 6 to 10 a.m. They will be serving pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy

License Office holiday closings

The Chillicothe License Office, located at 730 S. Washington St., will be closed Dec. 22-27 for Christmas. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m.,-5:30 p.m., and during lunch on Dec. 28 The office will also be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Years and will reopen Jan. 3. Call 660-646-5418for more information.

Holiday trash pick-up schedule

The Chillicothe Refuse Department will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. The Thursday routes will be ran on Wednesday Dec. 22 and the Friday routes will be ran on Monday Dec. 27.

Bob's Christmas Village

Bob's Christmas Village located in Chillicothe will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Dec. 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. The village is located off of Highway 190 on Missouri Highway A in Chillicothe.

OATS Transit update

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service and is following Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit due to COVID-19 through March 18, 2022. Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area, or visit the website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the specific county under the tab “Bus Schedules” to view a local schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.