Teaching kids about giving

Jennifer Carollo Fischer

On the quest to raising good humans, I realize that most people tend to use the holidays as a teachable time for kids. We encourage the need to do good for others who might have less than we do as we donate food, toys, money and help in our communities and beyond. We do this on overdrive in November and December because these months are within the “season of giving.” And while I wish this more of a year-round notion; I still jump on board with my own three kids to embrace the season as a time to do for others with no expectation of gain. Many of the best ways to help others costs nothing at all, aside from some time and effort.

Children of all ages can benefit from giving without expecting anything in return. One of the first very first lessons learned is to share. This is an essential social skill for building healthy relationships with others and contributes to overall happiness. The holiday season always seems to bring out the best in people and I always look for new ways in which my children can share in the joy of helping others.

This year we have devised a list, together, for how we might successfully contribute to the season of giving:

Visit your local fire, police, sanitation, or city hall workers with notes of cheer and support. Send them lunch or bake cookies. Sing songs of the season for them to enjoy.

Make care packages for residents of nursing homes. Cards, drawings, and small gestures of kindness go a long way to those who may be lonely. Offer your time by reading with them or playing a board game together.

Offer to shovel snow, rake leaves, run an errand, or other chores for neighbors.

Volunteer a few hours of your time at a shelter, soup kitchen, or food pantry.

Donate new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, socks, etc. to places in your community that will make sure they are properly distributed.

If you have the means, adopt a family. School guidance counselors are a great resource to connect you with a family who might need support.

Commit 31 random acts of kindness- Each day we pick one person and do one small thing to brighten their day during the month of December. This is my favorite and would work well during any month of the year.

There are so many ways for children to contribute to their communities. By making the season of giving relevant to their world, I hope to reinforce the values they will choose to live by. I also always try to lead by example, and to think of others all year long. In the end, the finest lesson we can teach children is that the best gifts are not what we get, but what we can give.