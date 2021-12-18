Wilkens as Rural Development State Director for Missouri

Chillicothe News

On Monday, Kyle Wilkens was appointed and sworn in as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri.

“As USDA continues to improve the lives of Americans each day in positive ways, we welcome these talented individuals to advancing our shared mission,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Each of them will add to the experienced, dedicated and growing team throughout the Department.”

A native of rural west-central Missouri, Wilkens has served as Rural Policy Director for Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri since 2012. Prior to his time in Rep. Cleaver’s office, Wilkens spent nine years working as congressional staff to Missouri Congressman Ike Skelton. Kyle brings an in-depth knowledge of USDA and its programs and has extensive experience working with elected officials, community leaders, and agencies at all levels of government on local economic development and rural development programs. Wilkens holds a Master of Art degree from Missouri State University.

According to a press release, State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of rural development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, State Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

Contact USDA Rural Development

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/mo by calling 573-876-0976, or by emailing RDMissouri@usda.gov.

USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a state office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy and West Plains.