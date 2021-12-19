Goodsell joins LCSO

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department recently hired Deputy Collen Goodsell.

Goodsell grew up in Warsaw were he graduated high school in 2015. According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, Goodsell worked in the construction field after high school until attending the Central Missouri Police academy from January - June of 2021. After obtaining his P.O.S.T license he began his Law Enforcement Career with the Chillicothe Police Department before transferring to the Livingston County Sheriffs Office Nov. 8.

Goodsell is assigned badge number 877 and may be reached at the Law Enforcement Center or cgoodsell@livcoso.org.