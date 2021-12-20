Parks named 3rd VP of MACCEA

Chillicothe News

Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks, was recently elected by her peers to the position of 3rd Vice President of the Missouri County Clerk and Election Authority Association (MACCEA) while attending the annual conference in St. Charles.

Parks is currently serving in her 11th year as County Clerk. Prior to serving as County Clerk, she served as the City of Chillicothe Treasurer for nearly 10 years and Deputy County Clerk for over 13 years.

In addition to serving as the association’s 3rd Vice-President, she is also the Regional Chairperson for the NW County Clerk and Election Authority Region and serves as a member of the Legislative Committee, Auditing Committee and Nominating Committee within the organization.