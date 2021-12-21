North Missouri Center for Youth and Families awarded grant for after school program

Chillicothe News

The North Missouri Center for Youth and Families has been selected to receive federal funding for comprehensive after school programs, State Rep. Rusty Black recently announced.

Twenty grants were awarded through 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Cohort 12 Grant Program this year, with a total of 44 sites being selected to receive the funding.

The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant is to provide opportunities for communities to establish or expand activities in community learning centers that:

Provide fun, hands-on learning that aligns with school day programing to benefit nontraditional learners.

Engage families to foster parent involvement and give parents piece of mind knowing their child is in a safe place while they’re at work.

Develop Missouri’s 21st century workforce by imbuing youth with STEM skills, creative problem solving, communication, and teamwork skills.

“Through this funding, we can better help the children of Chillicothe R-II and the surrounding area to succeed in school,” Black said. “Children who regularly attend quality after school programs improve their grades in math, science and reading, score higher on MAP testing, are more likely to attend school regularly, and most importantly, they are less likely to engage in risky or unsafe behaviors.”