"Thank you" from 55 & GO Joy Toys

Patti Mefford

When the doors opened Tuesday afternoon for the 55 & GO Joy Toy Project, the toy room was filled with toys too numerous to be counted. When the doors closed Thursday morning, most of them had been given to 79 families with a total of 352 children, who might otherwise have had a disappointing Christmas.

A big "thank you" goes to all those people in our community who gave of their time, money, batteries, bikes, and toys to make this year’s project such a success: numerous businesses, schools, clubs, organizations, churches, families and individuals.

Businesses which we know that helped: Botts & Tye, Constitution-Tribune, Country Carpets and Furniture, KCHI Radio and Woody’s.

Schools, churches and organizations which we know that helped: Chillicothe Rotary Club, CHS American Leadership Class, CHS National Honor Society, Field School, GRTS Career Independence Class, GRTS Leadership Class, Highview Baptist Church, Jolly Janes, Livingston County Retired Teachers Association, Roger A. Browning Foundation, United Methodist Pre-School, University of Missouri Extension Center and Wheeling Happy Harvesters 4-H.

Volunteers of all ages have put in many hours of service to meet this critical human need in our community. It would be impossible to know and list all the individuals who so generously gave of their time, money, and toys to make this year’s project possible. A BIG "thank you" to each of you!

The group of 55 & GO Volunteers working on the project include: Nadine Etzenhouser, Eileen Gordon, Jim Hinrichs, Carolyn McCracken, Joyce Mollohan, Rose Richey, Pam Stallard, Peggy Switzer and Janet Zion.

A huge "thank you" goes to all the unnamed and unknown individuals, families, businesses, and groups who gave in so many ways to this year’s project. The 55 & GO Joy Toy Project is really the whole community working together in the true spirit of Christmas.