Chillicothe News

Recently, Livingston County Employees who achieved milestone years of service were honored and presented with awards. Front row – Hilary Rasmussen 25 years and Amy Baker (son Mason pictured) 10 years. Back Row – David Mapel 5 years, Karen Hinton 10 years, Alvin Thompson 5 years and Linda Gilliland 30 years. Not pictured – Brenda Estabrook 30 years.