Locker named MO Lottery Male Athlete of the Year

Chillicothe News

Ludlow resident John Locker has been named Missouri Lottery Male following the Show-Me State Games.

According to a press release, this summer, 14,318 athletes took part in the Show-Me State Games Olympic-style sports festival, many taking home gold, silver and bronze medals. Only two athletes receive the Games' highest honor – Missouri Lottery Male and Female Athlete of the Year.

Recently, the Show-Me Games announced Locker and Camden Youngblood as the 2021 Missouri Lottery Athletes of the Year. This award has been given out annually since 1994. The purpose of this Award is to encourage and promote the principles of good sportsmanship and performance by recognizing athletes who embody these principles and demonstrate the Olympic Spirit through leadership, positive change and performance.

Locker, 66, is the 2021 Missouri Lottery Male Athlete of the Year. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War where he earned his GED. Shortly after his time in the Army, while working and raising a family, he earned a degree in education and became a business teacher at a small country school. John went on to earn a master’s degree attending night classes and eventually became a high school principal at Livingston County's Southwest R-1 School. While doing that, he took classes in the summer to get his specialist degree which led to him becoming a superintendent. During his journey from business teacher to superintendent, Locker was asked to assist in coaching the track team at the school he was teaching.

His wife, Marj, introduced him to the Show-Me State Games.

“John is a natural athlete who, like the rest of his life, is self-motivated to explore what he could do,” Marj said.

Locker has been competing ever since and received six gold medals in Track and Field events at the 2021 Show-Me State Games!

“We always look forward to selecting accomplished athletes of the year, individuals who embody the Olympic spirit of the Show-Me State Games,” said David Fox, Executive Director of the Show-Me State Games.