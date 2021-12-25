Agricultural business news and notes

By Joe Koenen

In my article today, I am going to discuss something that is not too late to do yet this year. Everyone, farmers included, are very busy most times but now in particular. One thing you should be doing though is an income tax estimate.

Income tax estimates for cash basis taxpayers are a good way to determine how much you will owe and adjust it before the year is over and you can no longer do anything. Prices (for crops especially) have made it critical to do this as soon as you can. Your tax preparer can help you if you do not feel comfortable in doing it yourself. Income tax estimates begin with having farm income and expenses up-to-date. You may also know what you will sell before the year ends to include and possibly expenses. Having any capital purchases or sales (machinery, breeding livestock) is important too. There are several things you can do to adjust your potential tax liability before the end of the year. They include: postponing sales until after the 1st of the year, buying expenses for next year as long as there is a business reason, selling things and not taking the money until after the end of the year. Be very careful with the last one since there is risk to that (IRS, business going broke, etc.) You can purchase supplies (fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, feed, etc.) if there is a business reason to do it and that is simpler this time since prices are so unstable. If you need to purchase something, remember that Section 179 is around to assist you. Don’t forget cars and some pickup trucks are limited under 179 but not under 1st year bonus depreciation. I am not advocating buying a new pickup but keep that in mind. You should not, however, just buy something just to avoid paying taxes. Income averaging is another tool farmers have to even out taxes between high and low years.

Several decisions go into an income tax estimate so please contact your preparer for complete information. The Farmer’s Tax Guides, now available at your county extension office at least, can help you with an estimate and tax information. The office also has 1099 (1099NEC and 1099MISC) and 1096 forms. Keep in mind your local CES Ag Business person can help you find specific information or answer basic questions also.

Joe Koenen is an agricultural business specialist for the University of Missouri Extension.