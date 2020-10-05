Police Blotter Oct. 1-4

Staff Writer

Chillicothe News

Press release for Oct. 4

12:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud noise complaint in the area of Highland

Ave. and Webster St. Officers contacted a resident who agreed to keep the noise down.

1:05 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop on

Fairway Dr. at N. Washington St.

2:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an assault in the 2700 block of N. Washington

St. Officers discovered the incident happened in another jurisdiction.

11:44 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2100 block of

Ridgecrest Dr.

5:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 600 block of W. Bus.

36 Hwy. The person left the area without incident.

5:50 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the

200 block of N. Washington St.

6:12 p.m., Officers recovered a cellular telephone in the area of Clay St. and N.

Washington St.

8:44 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at the North City Limits on U.S. Highway 65.

Press release for Oct. 3

2:33 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of closed

business for an extended time. Officers determined the driver was sleeping.

4:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

9:23 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 2900 block of Bel Air Dr. The investigation is on-going.

10:16 a.m., Officers removed the remains of a deceased deer from U.S. Highway 36.

11:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary alarm in the 900 block

of Calhoun St. Officers were advised there was no emergency.

12:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing in the 200 block of S.

Washington St. The person was advised the business was closed and left without

incident.

12:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to trespassing in the 1100 block of First St. The

person was contacted and advised to not return.

1:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd.

The incident was determined to be a property dispute and was resolved.

1:53 p.m., Officers returned recovered stolen property to a business in the 700 block

of Elm St.

2:11 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash in a

private parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers reported a driver

attempted to pull into a parking stall and struck a parked vehicle causing moderate

damage.

2:46 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Walnut St.

3:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible malfunctioning traffic light at N.

Washington St. and Park Ln. Officers observed the lights to be operating properly.

3:30 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Walnut St.

3:42 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about animal complaints at the

Police Department.

5:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1000 block of S.

Washington St. The person was found to be okay.

5:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to pedestrian possibly carrying a street sign-on

Webster St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

6:36 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute between

landlord/tenant at the Police Department.

6:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Bryan

St. Officers located the person and did not discover anything suspicious.

8:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an out of control juvenile in the 1600 block of

Third St. The incident was referred to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

11:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 1200 block of Polk

St. The incident was determined to be a civil matter.

Press release for Oct. 2

9:33 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

9:51 a.m., the School Resource Officer conducted a special assignment investigation

out of the city.

9:54 a.m., Officers took a report of a possible missing juvenile in the 900 block of

Third St. The juvenile was located, and the incident was referred to the Livingston

County Juvenile Office.

10:11 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of Elm

St.

10:17 a.m., the School Resource Officer assisted a juvenile in the 1400 block of

Walnut St.

12:10 p.m., the School Resource Officer checked on a juvenile for truancy in the 100

block of Tenth St.

12:35 p.m., the School Resource Officer checked on a juvenile in the 1800 block of

Borden St.

12:52 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Webster

St. and Woodward St.

1:02 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Webster St.

1:37 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of W.

Bus. Highway 36.

1:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs running-at-large in the 300 block of

Mansur St. Animal Control was also notified.

2:06 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at S. Washington St. and Ryan Ln.

2:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the area of Polk St.

and Monroe St. Animal Control was also notified.

3:04 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of Cherry St.

3:10 p.m., The School Resource Officer conducted a well-being check on a juvenile in

the 2600 block of Fair St.

3:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing and littering in the 200

block of E. Herriman St. No report was filed at that time.

3:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the 500

block of Williams St. Officers did not discover any crime.

4:06 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 700 block of Elm St. Officers

arrested a 34-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and released

pending a court appearance.

5:00 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the

400 block of Cherry St.

4:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Walnut St.

6:32 p.m., Officers were flagged down by a citizen requesting assistance with a

water/sewer malfunction in their residence. The citizen was assisted.

7:11 p.m., Officers were advised of a possible wanted person in the 100 block of W.

Bus. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the person.

8:18 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment at the police

department. No report was filed at that time.

8:27 p.m., Officers took a report of assault in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.

Officers arrested a 58-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and

released pending a court appearance.

8:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 600 block of Webster

St. Officers discovered the person was intoxicated and arrangements were made for

transportation.

8:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible juvenile wearing dark clothes and a

clown mask approach other juveniles in the 400 block of Calhoun St. Officers were

unable to locate anyone.

8:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 500 block of S.

Washington St. Officers were unable to locate the person.

Press release for Oct. 1

12:19 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Calhoun Street on an investigation.

12:45 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Employee accidental activation.

1:09 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of Park Lane. Premises checked and alarm reset.

2:30 a.m., Officer transported prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:09 a.m., Officer checking on vehicle and subject in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. Subject was napping and now moving on.

4:34 a.m., Officer out in 1500 block of Springhill Street reference a reported theft.

6:03 a.m., Officers performed a premises check in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

7:18 a.m., School Resource Officer out of District today on school matter.

7:55 a.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. Officer obtaining information. Subject decided to not make a report.

8:43 a.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

9:31 a.m., Officers talking with subject with dog complaint in the 700 block of Clay Street. No report.

9:45 a.m., Officer transporting prisoner from Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail to court in Livingston County and back.

11:23 a.m., Officer speaking on the phone with subject that has questions about landlord/tenant issues.

12:04 p.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services with medical call in the 800 block of Fairway Drive.

1:08 p.m., Officers out in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36 on a follow-up investigation.

1:10 p.m., Officers investigating case of counterfeit currency being passed at location in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

1:17 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in 300 block of Mansur Street. Vehicle had been running for long time.

1:21 p.m., Officers out at Courthouse for Court duties.

1:40 p.m., Officers provided a funeral escort for local business.

2:59 p.m., Officer in route to St. Joe to extradite prisoner on city warrants.

3:03 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:40 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic at J.F. Kennedy Avenue and Maple Street.

3:49 p.m., Officer at police department to speak with subject reference child custody issues.

3:57 p.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services on fire alarm in the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue. False alarm. Company working on alarm.

4:47 p.m., Officer at police department reference subject in police department to give information on earlier fraud report. Statement was obtained.

5:06 p.m., Disturbance at business in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36. Subject causing disturbance left scene. No report.

5:47 p.m., Officer on special assignment.

7:52 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center reference some unruly subjects at the emergency room. Subjects calmed down.

7:53 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at the U.S. Highways 36 and 65 Junction. Flat tire changed.

8:17 p.m., Subject talking to officer with questions on eviction process.

8:47 p.m., Officer removing dead deer from 2800 block of N. Washington Street.

11:13 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with Officer about observed suspicious activity. Officer received information.