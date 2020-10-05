Sharp increase in COVID cases over the weekend

Staff Writer

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Health Center received 41 new notifications for COVID-19 in Livingston County over the weekend.

According to the health department, 18 of the positive cases are from the Baptist Home, consisting of 11 residents and seven staff members. In a press release, ann Burchett, public information supervisor said, other locations and events beginning to see more local positive cases include First Baptist Church, those who attended the Ashes to Beauty Women’s Conference in Lebanon and Camdenton and league bowlers at The Fast Lane.

Those reported as close contacts of the positive cases are being notified by the health center. Close contact is defined as being within six feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

Researchers estimate that people who get infected with the coronavirus can spread it to others two-three days before symptoms start and are most contagious one-two days before they feel sick.

“The CDC says that if you might have come into contact with the virus and have no symptoms, you should self- monitor. This means watching for signs such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” Burchett said. “Stay out of crowded places, keep at least 6 feet away from other people, and wear a cloth face mask when you have to go out. If you are ill and seek testing for COVID-19, please isolate yourself until you receive those test results back, so that others aren’t exposed to the virus should you test positive.”

There are also everyday preventable actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-10 and many other respiratory diseases:

Avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick, also known as “social distancing.”

Wear a mask in public places or when traveling by car for more than 15 minutes with anyone at higher risk.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

If you have specific concerns of close contact and have not been called, call the Health Center at 646- 5506 between the hours of 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. If you have general questions about isolation and quarantine, please call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Toll- Free COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Additional information and updates about COVID-19 are available online at

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.