West Linn News for March 10

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A BOY!! IT'S A BOY!! Logan and Cody Long arrived March 3, 2021, to make their home with Kieth and Megan Long, Atchison, KS. They join big sister, Kenadi Ray. Paternal grandmother is Julia Thomas, Chula, and grandfather is Doug Long, Winston. Paternal great-grandparents are Judy Thomas, Chula; David and Linda Long, Purdin.

Guests of Eudora Fitzpatrick on March 3 were Donald and Danelle Herring, Haley Fitzpatrick and J. W. Fitzpatrick; they were helping Eudora celebrate her birthday.

Wade Stanley, Unionville, was guest speaker at the Meadville Church of Christ Sunday, March 7. He later had lunch with Dale and Sarah Botts.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Keith Dennis, Shelby Guilford on March 12; Jamie Stanton, Kyle Paris on March 13; Daniel Cordray, Jerry Surber, Richard Duff, Jr. on March 15; Taylor Friesner, Carl Morgan on March 16; Lesa Neal, Chris Cothern on March 17; Kelbie Miller, Natalie Holcer, Keith Herring, Kinzer Meneely, Brooke Dinsmore on March 18.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Tom and Theresa Triplett on March 15.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Scholar Bowl meets on Wednesday, March 10, at Meadville: 4 p.m. with Linn County R-I and 6 p.m. with Novinger.

The End of 3rd quarter is Friday, March 12.

Homecoming Dance on Friday for grades 7-12 in the cafeteria.

Fifth and sixth-grade basketball tournament at Northwestern on Saturday, March 13: girls first game at noon, and boys first game at 1 p.m.

Yearbooks are on sale for $40.

Book Fair coming soon!!!