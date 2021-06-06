From the Mayor's desk

Theresa Kelly

Hello Chillicothe!

Another month has slipped by and, somehow, June is upon us!

Several notable happenings took place in our community during the month of May. One such event was the formation of a new Law Enforcement Center. The combining of the offices of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department has become a reality. The actual move was completed on Monday, May 10, with little or no interruptions or hiccups. The location of the joint law enforcement facility is at the current Police Department Building at 613 Walnut St., with inclusion of the attached offices to the South at 917-921 Jackson Street. This merge will allow both agencies to work more closely together, save both agencies money, and provide a much better exchange of information and assistance on many issues. The city and county officials view this as a huge positive step forward for our citizens and law enforcement.

With this move, however, came a few minor changes. The Driver’s Examinations Office has moved out of its Jackson Street location to make room for the Sheriff’s Department. This office, along with Rumery & Associates, have been relocated to the former Sheriff’s Office at 901 Webster St. Both offices have resumed their normal operations at their new location.

Another exciting enhancement for our city organization recently was the rollout of our new website. City Clerk, Roze Frampton, has worked diligently to create and organize the City’s new website: http://www.chillicothecity.org/. Included on the new website are the many happenings of the city, including, but not limited to: Notice of Council meetings; Minutes & Agendas; Advisory Board Openings; Job Openings; City Codes & Ordinances, Bid Invitations, etc. Also available on the website are forms and documents for licensing, permits, etc. All of the city’s news, events, and happenings can be found here as well as contact information for people “in the know of the City’s events”. Please check out our new website to keep updated on what is going on in Chillicothe!

Chillicothe Parks Department is off to a fast start with summer activities. Regrettably, equipment damage and weather conditions have delayed the grand opening of the city’s playground improvement project in Simpson Park. Hopefully, by the time this article goes to press, our children and grandchildren will be experiencing our new, improved “all inclusive” playground at Simpson Park.

Monday, May 31, was the scheduled opening of ChilliBay, Chillicothe’s attractive waterpartk. Unfortunately, the cool temperatures and rain prevented this from happening. ChilliBay will open on Tuesday, June 1, weather permitting.

Other remarkable May Happenings included World Day of Prayer, May 6; National Nursing Home Week, May 9-16; CHS Graduation, May 16; Grand Opening of the Bethel Black History Museum & Ron Wilder Traditional Arts Center, May 29; and, Memorial Day, May 31. Each of these events is indicative of the community in which we live. We are a community that recognizes the accomplishments of our residents and those that have gone before us.

A LOT IS HAPPENING IN CHILLICOTHE!!!

Opening Day for the Chillicothe Mudcats, our own premier collegiate, wood bat baseball team, is Wednesday, June 2, at 7:05 p.m. against the Clarinda A’s at Shaffer Stadium. New to the stadium this year is a 7’ tall x 90’ widescreen which will provide shade to the center section seating area. This new screen will depict the name of the stadium as well as the new name of the field. The screen reads “Welcome to Shaffer Park and Chuck Haney Field, Home of the Mudcats and Hornets. “ Other field improvements include, but are not limited to, new grass on warning track area in and around the dugouts. Come join us and cheer on our “Chillicothe Mudcats” in their 19th season!

Also coming up in June is the 6th Annual “ Riding For Our Veterans Rodeo” to be held June 11 - 12 at the Litton Ag Center. Take this opportunity to get out and enjoy the fun and festivities, while at the same time, honor our veterans, all weekend long! Proceeds from this event go to service funds for our Veterans. As Larry Oster, Event Coordinator, put it “We are not giving a Hand-Out, we are giving a Hand Up”! More information regarding this event can be found at www.ridingforourveterans.com or call 660-322-2728.

Livingston County’s new Veterans Center, located at 909 N. Washington Street, is nearing completion. This new facility (located South of the new Children’s Library) will house both the VFW and the American Legion. It will offer a large meeting area as well as a kitchen and will be available for private functions as well. The organizers of this project, Livingston County Veteran’s Association (LICOVA), are continuing with their fundraising efforts for the support of this facility. The Grand Opening of the Veterans Center is currently anticipated for mid to late July. What a valuable asset this will be for our community!!

Again, a lot is happening in Chillicothe! Experience what this great city has to offer!

Until next month, Be Safe, Happy, and Healthy!

Theresa Kelly, Mayor