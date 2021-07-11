Chill at the Livingston County Library

By Kirsten Mouton

The Livingston County Library is busy (and cool) as it heats up outside! Our Summer Reading Programs are underway. The children’s department has Tell Me a Tale story times on Tuesdays in July at 10 a.m. Please call 660-646-0563 to register the day before. Zoom call storytimes will be held July 13, and 20 at 11 a.m. A Pet Friends program will also be held for ages 2-6 on July 14 at 10 a.m., and for ages 7-12 on July 21 at 10 a.m.,The Conservation Department will be slithering around on July 20 for a special storytime at 10 a.m.

Got teens? Ages 12 and up are invited to Club Awesome on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information on children or teen programs please call the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

Adults can participate in Know Your Local Tales: Missouri Bicentennial with the Missouri State Library’s reading program online using Beanstack. There are also online scavenger hunts available and more things to do. See mostate.libguides.com/200MO/mosl for more information. Adults can also join in locally by submitting tickets at the adult library for books read to be eligible for prize drawings.

We are very excited to announce our first adult in-person program (since COVID hit) on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. Mara Cohen Ioannides will be presenting How Jews Helped Create Missouri. This presentation will “examine the history of Jews in the state from the very first before the Louisiana Purchase through the First World War. Jews were in just about every township in the state had an influence on the development of the state.” Registration will be required as space is limited; call 660-646-0547 or stop in to reserve a seat starting on July 12. The Missouri Humanities is a partner for this co-hosted program: www.mohumanities.org.

Please mark the date of August 10, a Tuesday, for more activities. This is 200 years ago to the day that Missouri became a state. At noon we will host a Civil War program in our second-floor courtroom on the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, as told by Darin Chappell. That battle took place on Aug. 10, 1861, exactly 160 years ago. We will also be participating in the ice cream social around the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at Elm and First Streets from 4-7 p.m., that evening.

Need to do some car repair, maybe on your air conditioning? Check out our online resources! Go to our website at http://www.livingstoncountylibrary.org/index.html and select the eContent tab. Scroll down to Chilton’s Online Library and click on Go To Site. You select the year, make and model of your vehicle and Chilton’s will show you the information it has available which usually includes maintenance and specification tables, step-by-step repair procedures, wiring diagrams, quizzes for certification exams and a print button so you can easily print what you need. No more lugging heavy repair manuals around the car!

The Elks Lodge at Elm and Jackson Streets was recently added to our Downtown Historic Walking Tour. You can access that building and 25 others by going to https://chillicothedowntownhistorictour.weebly.com/ or by scanning any tour QR code you see in a building window as you walk by.