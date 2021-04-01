Editorial - Automated notification system can help many people

By Steve Cox, Livingston County Sheriff

We often hear people comment on viewing our office website and the numbers of people in jail or roll through jail. There is a very valuable website and tool for crime victims and the public on notifications of people either in custody or just going through the court system. Vine Link which can be found at www.vinelink.com. When you get to this site you need to check the state you wish to search for someone and then enter that information.

This website is a very valuable tool and relatively easy to use. For example, if you want to determine if John Doe is in custody in Missouri enter the name and search. All agencies linked to Vine Link will show in custody or out of custody. If in custody in county jail you can register to receive automated updates in various ways. The Vine Link system is designed to update every 15 minutes so when a detainee posts bond or otherwise released from custody you will promptly be notified in the manner you selected.

Vine Link also is useful if you wish to search for persons not in custody but have court cases in Missouri. For example, if you want to keep informed of the status of "John Doe" you can click on the "Find An Offender Court Case" and enter the name of the person you are searching and the system will show you want cases are open under that name. You can then register for automated notifications on status or changes with that case and how you want to be notified. An example would be that you may get an email that "John Doe is scheduled for Preliminary Hearing in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court on April 5, 2021, at 9 a.m."

The whole idea behind Vine Link is to help crime victims keep informed on the status of suspect(s) in custody, protection orders and court cases. This is a wonderful tool that is really not used to its potential. For your convenience, if you go to our official website at www.livcoso.org there is a link to Vine Link at the bottom of our web page or you can use the direct address at www.vinelink.com.

We thank you for reading this editorial and supporting your sheriff's office. We are always here to help you, your family and your friends.