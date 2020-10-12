KC foe’s speed Chillicothe football’s big worry

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

The second-to-last week of the 2020 high school football season finds the Chillicothe Hornets confronting a brand-new foe with dangerous speed.

The Hornets will pursue their first victory of the season at home against a school they’ve never met before on the gridiron – Kansas City: East.

Pursue will be a critical word for the task, CHS head coach Tim Rulo acknowledges, reporting his and his staff’s review of video of East’s Bears confirms that the Kansas City public school’s team has a couple of very fast, elusive, and thus dangerous players.

“Their quarterback and running back combination are very athletic,” the coach shared with the C-T Sunday after having a chance to review some previous East action.

While both of those backs are not very large, he says, they’re tough to pin down and get to the ground, particularly in space.

Of the quarterback, Rulo states, “You’re going to have to make sure to control and contain him.”

Of the running back, his description is “very athletic and very fast.”

That’s worrisome for Chillicothe’s hopes of putting a mark in the “wins” column, since the Hornets have had difficulty defensively thus far in controlling and corralling opponents with quick change-of-direction facility.

In front of those backs, East (2-5) has an offensive line with “quite a bit of size,” the CHS coach reports, particularly at center and the tackle spots.

Although not being a prolific passing team, particularly deep downfield, Rulo says the Bears do have a big tight end that does get split out some and who is the team’s top receiver.

Rather than being highly-improvisational on offense, the Hornets head coach says of the East mostly-spread-look offense, “They have a game plan of what they’re doing in a game and sticking with it.”

Of what his squad must do to neutralize the Bears’ speed, he says, “Make sure we stay in our lanes (off snap and in pursuit) and contain the quarterback, because we know he’s going to be dynamic and can do a lot of things. We need to make sure we’re (in the right positions) and ready to go and force them into making some bad decisions and hopefully create some turnovers and takeaways and then capitalize on offense.”

On defense, the Bears use mostly an “even” (4- or 6-man) front that depends on speed to make plays. Most of the large offensive linemen also play on the defensive line, Rulo notes.

“Offensively, it’s just figuring out who we’ve got (available), who’s going to be playing on Friday, and then make sure our guys are comfortable with their assignments and their jobs,” the coach states about his club’s task.

After being reasonably productive and consistent, in terms of moving the ball, through their first six games, the Hornets bogged down on offense last week, in part because a starting lineman became unavailable to play the morning of game day and there’d been no chance to give the reconfigured line group any practice work. That damaged the timing and effectiveness of the CHS blocking against a tough, strong Savannah club.

Although currently winless, Chillicothe still could earn a first-round home game in the approaching district playoffs. It almost certainly will if it can defeat East and then St. Joseph: Benton next week.

Rulo said he reminded the players of that in the aftermath of last Friday’s loss.

“I basically told the guys many of the things they wanted at the beginning of the season are still on the table,” he disclosed, noting the preseason list of team goals included hosting at least one district game. “… That opportunity's in front of us and we need to go get it.”

Elsewhere around the C-T coverage area in week eight, assuming no COVID-19 disruptions, the marquee matchup looks to be Marceline hosting Westran to, essentially, decide the Lewis and Clark Conference title and top seeding for the Class 1 District 6 playoffs. While WHS’ Hornets are undefeated, with Marceline at home, the MHS Tigers are considered at least a slight favorite, based on their comparative performances against common opponents.

Speaking of conference titles, Southwest Livingston will visit North-West Nodaway for its Highway 275 Conference finale as a heavy favorite. If the Wildcats win, as expected, they’ll be assured of no worse than a 275 co-championship.

Brookfield (2-4) hopes to end a 4-games losing streak when it goes to Ewing: Highland (3-2) after being unexpectedly idled last Friday by Clark County’s coronavirus problems.

Trenton – like Chillicothe still in search of win No. 1 this fall at 0-5 – appears to have a tougher challenge as it hosts Gallatin (4-3). In another Grand River Conference-East clash, Polo (2-5) will go to Milan (6-1).

In the KCI Conference, Hamilton: Penney (4-3, 3-2 conf.) will welcome West Platte (4-3).

In the Missouri River Valley-East, Carrollton (3-4, 0-2 conf.) will hope to prevail at Holden (0-5).

In 8-man action besides Southwest Livingston’s, Braymer/Breckenridge (0-6) will be the guest of Alma: Santa Fe (0-5), Norborne/Hardin-Central (4-3) will road-test Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart (4-1), and Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern (0-6) is due to visit recently-COVID-19-hassled Concordia (1-3).