SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' Hallie Jones Wins Class 2 District Golf Crown Monday with 87

Senior has 8-strokes margin over runnerup at Excelsior Springs Golf Course. Jones is fifth 4-times state qualifier in CHS girls' history and first district champ since Elizabeth "Liz" Sivill in 2011

Paul Sturm
Chillicothe News
Senior Hallie Jones of the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Lady Hornets earned the Class 2 District 4 individual title Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, earning her a fourth-straight trip to the state tournament. Jones, a 2019 Class 1 state medalist, shot an 18-holes round of 87, 15-over par, at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course Monday. She had an 8-shots margin over the district runnerup. (Photo Supplied)
  • Senior is first CHS district champion since Liz Sivill in 2011
  • Jones fifth 4-times state qualifier in CHS girls' history (Koehly, Ma. Marcolla, Weldon, L. Sivill)
  • Chillicothean had 8-strokes margin over tourney runnerup Monday

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — For a fourth-straight year, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Lady Hornet Hallie Jones will play in the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday.

For the first time, the 2019 Class 1 state tourney medalist advances to state as a district champion.

Jones earned that distinction Monday (Oct. 12) when she easily outdistanced the Class 2 District 4 field at the hilly Excelsior Springs Golf Course with an 18-holes score of 87, 15 strokes over par. The nearest any other competitor came to her score was a 95.

“Hallie had a tremendous day. She was dialed in and really performed well,” Lady Hornets first-year coach Darren Smith praised.

In capturing the individual crown, Jones simultaneously became Chillicothe's first district champion since Elizabeth "Liz" Sivill went back to back in 2010-11 and joined Sivill, Maggie Weldon, Madison Marcolla, and Kim Koehly as the CHS program's only 4-times state-tournament qualifiers.

Crowned only last week as repeat individual champion of the Midland Empire Conference tournament – also by a wide margin, Jones will have the opportunity next Monday and Tuesday to again emulate Sivill (2009-11), as well as Marcolla (2002-05), in being a state-tourney medal-winner in consecutive years.

In this first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association has broken girls' golf schools into four classifications, the Class 2 state tourney will be in mid-Missouri, hosted by the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club at New Bloomfield in the Jefferson City area.

When Jones won her 2019 state medal in Class 1, that was at a Nixa course.

While the lone senior on the 2020 CHS squad was extending her season, as had been anticipated, her three end-of-season teammates brought their campaigns to a close Monday.

Promisingly, in her first postseason competition, sophomore Skyler Powers – a first-year golfer, coach Smith reported at season's start – shot a 123, not far above her regular-season average. That score put her 35th of the approximately 50 players.

Junior Abbey Hayen, another first-year participant in the sport, carded a 131 Monday, taking 45th place.

Classmate Brooklyn Williams, in her second year of playing the sport competitively, had a tough day in the windy, brisk conditions after closing the regular season strong. She shot an uncharacteristic 146, finishing 49th.