Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' Hallie Jones Wins Class 2 District Golf Crown Monday with 87

Senior is first CHS district champion since Liz Sivill in 2011

Jones fifth 4-times state qualifier in CHS girls' history (Koehly, Ma. Marcolla, Weldon, L. Sivill)

Chillicothean had 8-strokes margin over tourney runnerup Monday

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — For a fourth-straight year, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Lady Hornet Hallie Jones will play in the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday.

For the first time, the 2019 Class 1 state tourney medalist advances to state as a district champion.

Jones earned that distinction Monday (Oct. 12) when she easily outdistanced the Class 2 District 4 field at the hilly Excelsior Springs Golf Course with an 18-holes score of 87, 15 strokes over par. The nearest any other competitor came to her score was a 95.

“Hallie had a tremendous day. She was dialed in and really performed well,” Lady Hornets first-year coach Darren Smith praised.

In capturing the individual crown, Jones simultaneously became Chillicothe's first district champion since Elizabeth "Liz" Sivill went back to back in 2010-11 and joined Sivill, Maggie Weldon, Madison Marcolla, and Kim Koehly as the CHS program's only 4-times state-tournament qualifiers.

Crowned only last week as repeat individual champion of the Midland Empire Conference tournament – also by a wide margin, Jones will have the opportunity next Monday and Tuesday to again emulate Sivill (2009-11), as well as Marcolla (2002-05), in being a state-tourney medal-winner in consecutive years.

In this first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association has broken girls' golf schools into four classifications, the Class 2 state tourney will be in mid-Missouri, hosted by the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club at New Bloomfield in the Jefferson City area.

When Jones won her 2019 state medal in Class 1, that was at a Nixa course.

While the lone senior on the 2020 CHS squad was extending her season, as had been anticipated, her three end-of-season teammates brought their campaigns to a close Monday.

Promisingly, in her first postseason competition, sophomore Skyler Powers – a first-year golfer, coach Smith reported at season's start – shot a 123, not far above her regular-season average. That score put her 35th of the approximately 50 players.

Junior Abbey Hayen, another first-year participant in the sport, carded a 131 Monday, taking 45th place.

Classmate Brooklyn Williams, in her second year of playing the sport competitively, had a tough day in the windy, brisk conditions after closing the regular season strong. She shot an uncharacteristic 146, finishing 49th.