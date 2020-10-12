Southwest Livingston makes long trip worthwhile

Everything seems to be falling the Southwest Livingston High School football Wildcats’ way right now.

Having lost the chance to host Highway 275 Conference member Rock Port last Friday when RPHS had pandemic problems, the Wildcats, on short notice, were able to hook up with southwest Missouri’s Jasper Eagles, who had suffered the same fate with Rich Hill.

Since Jasper had just traveled four hours to play, in a last-minute arrangement, at Braymer the previous Friday and wasn’t willing to make the slightly-longer journey to Ludlow, in order to get a game in, Southwest Livingston agreed to make the long, long journey early Saturday to play a 2 p.m. contest.

Once there, the Wildcats easily improved to 6-1 overall with an 84-36 blowout in which it led 36-8 after one period.

Even while being unable to play their league game, the Wildcats were able to move into a half-game lead in “the 275” because Mound City/Craig took its second loss in as many weeks, getting pounded hard (69-24) by South Holt/Nodaway-Holt.

As a result, Southwest’s current 5-1 mark in the league has it a half-game ahead of East Atchison and SH/N-H (both 4-1) and a game Mound City/Craig (4-2).

With East Atchison and South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s game against each other having been skipped earlier this season, due to COVID-19 problems, each of them projects to finish with a single league loss. However, because SH/N-H has two 275 contests left and East Atchison only one, the former can finish at 6-1 and still match Southwest Livingston’s record, assuming the Wildcats handle North-West Nodaway on the road this Friday, but the best the Tarkio/Fairfax co-op East Atchison club can do is finish 5-1.

Elsewhere around the C-T area during last weekend’s seventh-week action, Marceline firmed up this Friday’s Lewis and Clark Conference championship showdown with Westran was set – coronavirus permitting – by the MHS Tigers’ coasting past host Salisbury, 61-14.

In other area games, Braymer Homecoming “fill-in” Norborne/Hardin-Central turned back the host Bobcats 50-26 Friday, while Hamilton: Penney was owning the second half in a 41-14 triumph at Plattsburg.

Trenton stayed without a win in five tries, being edged by Maysville/Winston 22-20, Carrollton was beaten 42-22 by undefeated Lexington, Polo fell to Princeton/Mercer 36-6, and Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern was blanked by Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart 50-0.

Brookfield’s Bulldogs “lost” their slated home game with Clark County Friday without ever taking Burlington Field.

Early Friday, Clark County notified Brookfield school officials it had sufficient COVID-19 issues to prevent it from being able to play that night’s football game. Despite a hurried, desperate attempt by Brookfield to locate a similarly-strapped possible opponent to substitute for the Indians, none was located, keeping the ’Dogs idle.

Southwest Livingston 84, Jasper 36

JASPER — SLHS senior quarterback Wes Hughes passed for seven touchdowns – three to senior end Parker Keeney – and ran for four as the Wildcats romped, showing no ill effects of the unplanned long, early-morning bus ride.

Senior Ethan Hoerr caught the first of We. Hughes’ seven scoring tosses less than a minute into the game after Chase Neptune returned the opening kickoff deep into JHS territory.

Before the initial period was over, Keeney had caught TD strikes of about 27 and 40 yards, Neptune had taken a subsequent Jasper kickoff “to the house,” and We. Hughes had darted in from three yards out.

At halftime, the guests led 50-16, thanks to a pair of short Neptune TD receptions, and the gap stayed at 34 through three periods.

Statistically, according to information supplied by Southwest head coach Oren Magruder, We. Hughes completed 20 of 31 passes for 271 yards with one interception and ran 11 times for 119 yards.

Keeney caught eight balls for 124 yards and the three scores, while making seven tackles and picking off a pass on defense.

Patrick Warren led the defense with 14 tackles (in addition to his five receptions for 71 yards and a score and 10 carries for 51 yards), with Jaeden Sears close behind with 12. Center Sears even caught a point-after conversion pass when a deflected throw came to him.

Norborne/Hardin-Central 50, Braymer/Breckenridge 26

BRAYMER — Filling a gap left Concordia’s inability to be Braymer/Breckenridge’s Homecoming game opponent, Norborne/Hardin-Central’s Aggies topped the Bobcats (0-6) for a second time in three weeks. N/H-C had won 52-16 at home late last month.

According to information supplied by N/H-C head coach Kirk Thacker, the visiting Aggies built a 30-8 halftime lead. The Bobcats got within 36-20 in the third quarter when Parker Shoe scored on a 59-yards run, but Brayden Schick returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the BHS end zone and threw a completion to Keaton Laire on the conversion attempt.

Statistically for Norborne/Hardin-Central (4-2), Mason McCaulley had 137 rushing yards on only 10 carries, including game-scoring bookend TD runs of 50 and 49 yards.Schick had a touchdown carry and a pass interception return for a score in addition to his kickoff-runback score. Laire had a scoring run as he totaled 56 rushing yards and also threw an option pass for a 33-yards score to Kobe Gibson.

On defense, the Aggies’ Nate Hawkins and Laire each were in on 15 tackles with Hawkins also recovering a fumble. Kelton Gordon was in on 11 stops, while Gibson and Schick matched 10 tackles with an interception each. J.W. Doyle also had 10 tackles (solos and assists combined) and Mason Freece nine plus a fumble recovery.

Hamilton: Penney 41, Plattsburg 14

PLATTSBURG — Tied 14-14 at intermission, the visiting Hornets snapped the deadlock with a 15-yards pass to Brayden Reynolds from Tucker Roos in the third period.

Star running back Sawyer Morrow went 20 yards to paydirt later in the third and broke free for a 60-yarder early in the fourth as Hamilton: Penney (4-3, 3-2 conf.) pulled away from its KCI Conference foe.

A 14-yards Corbin Henderson touchdown run later in the fourth stanza added to the final margin.

Statistically, according to Penney High coach Caleb Obert, Morrow, who had a 23-yards TD jaunt in the first half, ran 21 times for 219 yards and Henderson added 68 yards on 11 tries. Andrew Rich joined Reynolds in having a TD reception.

Defensively, Henderson also was a big factor with six tackles – all unassisted. Rich had three solos – including two sacks and another tackle for loss – and three assists. Morrow’s team-high eight tackles included five by himself.

Assessed Obert, “First half, I thought we played a little sloppy. We had some unnecessary penalties and put the ball on the ground a few times, but we were able to answer each of Plattsburg scores.

“In the second half, I thought we cleaned up our mistakes and ran the ball very well.”

Lexington 42, Carrollton 22

CARROLLTON – The host Trojans kept the final score respectable against the unbeaten Minutemen, helped in part by senior Gavin Claud’s 85-yards pass interception return for a score.

Classmates Cedar Metz and Gage Fitzpatrick had touchdown catches of throws from Claud with Fitzpatrick having three receptions for a team-most 58 yards.

Carrollton was held to about 220 yards of total offense.

On defense, the Trojans (3-4, 0-2 conf.) also had a team-high seven tackles from junior Treyton Bennett, six by senior Darrik Diamond, and a forced fumble by senior Nolan Johnson.

Marceline 61, Salisbury 14

SALISBURY — As was a near-certainty, Marceline’s Tigers had very little problem throttling the winless Panthers on the road last Friday.

According to statistics provided by MHS coach Mark Ross, the Tigers ran for 360 yards and five touchdowns on only 38 attempts and quarterback Jacob Stallo threw for three more scores and another 177 yards in the Lewis and Clark blowout.

Individually for Marceline, in addition to J. Stallo’s 8-of-11 aerial success, Hunter Nelson gained 113 yards on 14 carries, scoring twice, and Wyatt Molloy had 86 yards on a mere four totes, as Tigers’ blockers gouged big holes in the SHS defense and ballcarriers also broke and eluded many tackles. Jace Bixenman made three of the receptions of J. Stallo throws for 96 total yards and two TDs.

On defense, Jaxon Schmitt was part of a team-leading seven tackles – six credited as unassisted, while sophomore Cayden Davis joined Molloy in having five “solos” and one assist each. Freshman Reece Svendsen had five tackles – all solos and Nathan Cupp four solos and an assist. Among Brendan Catron’s four stops were two sacks and he also recovered a fumble, as did Mason Barnett.

Maysville/Winston 22, Trenton 20

MAYSVILLE — The prospects of a winless season for Trenton climbed when Maysville/Winston’s Kaleb Jestes ran in a successful 2-points conversion following Jake Redman’s touchdown run with 4:41 left in the game, turning a 20-14 Trenton lead into a deficit the Bulldogs could not erase on a final drive.

Payden McCullough’s second short TD run of the game had pushed THS ahead with 8:25 remaining. A 33-yards run to the Wolverines’ 1 by Coleman Griffin set up the McCullough plunge.

Griffin had scored on a 68-yards dash in the wild third period that followed a scoreless first half, giving Trenton (0-5, 0-5 conf.) the second of its three leads on the night.

Princeton/Mercer 36, Polo 6

POLO — The host Panthers (2-5, 2-3 conf.) could not follow up on the previous week’s solid and decisive win over Trenton with back-to-back Grand River Conference-East victories.

No information on game specifics, scoring- or statistics-wise, was reported, despite a standing request.

Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart 50,

Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern 0

HUGHESVILLE — Having earlier met at Keytesville when Northwest/Sacred Heart filled the gap left by Braymer’s COVID-19-caused idleness, the outcome this time was virtually the same. The Pettis County squad had defeated the first-year K/M Thunder 54-8 at Keytesville.

After having scored 62 points in its first three games ever, the first-year Thunder (0-6) have managed only one touchdown combined in the past three.

No specifics on the game were reported, despite prior requests.