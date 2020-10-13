State-tourney Sectional Loss Ends District-Champ Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' Girls' Tennis Year

By PAUL STURM, C- T Sports Editor

ODESSA, Mo. — The end of the solid 2020 season for the team district-champion Chillicothe (Mo.) HS tennis Lady Hornets arrived Monday (Oct. 12).

Opposing fellow Midland Empire Conference member St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond in the first match of the sectional round of the Class 1 team state tournament, Chilicothe fell to the Lady Golden Eagles 5-0. BLHS had taken the teams' regular-season match 8-1.

The closest the Lady Hornets came to salvaging a match Monday at Odessa High School was in both No. 1 doubles and singles play.

In doubles, CHS' Delaney May and Megan Sisson lost to non-team state tournament qualifiers Libby Weddle and Peyton Netten 3-8. In No. 1 singles, May battled state singles qualifier Emily Weddle well in the opening set before falling 4-6, 1-6.

When that No. 1 singles match concluded and Bishop LeBlond owned an insurmountable 5-0 lead, by rule, all remaining play halted.

The other two doubles sets saw CHS' Cami Carpenter and Leah Lourenco drop the No. 2 action 0-8 to E. Weddle and Reese Robertson and Lady Hornets Rylee Washburn and Olivia Anderson fall 2-8 in No. 3 against Mary King and Lily Sullivan.

Ahead 3-0 going to singles competition, the St. Joseph Catholic school rapidly advanced toward the sectional final with Robertson's 6-1, 6-0 blitz of Sisson at No. 3 position.

When E. Weddle then closed out May in straight sets, too, the Lady Golden Eagles got set to face host Odessa for the right to advance to next week's team state semifinals and finals at Springfield.

According to Chillicothe coach Karen Jackson, Bishop LeBlond defeated Odess 5-2 to earn a team trip to Springfield.

With Monday's defeat wrapping up the Chillicothe girls' season with a 7-6 dual-matches mark which included winning the District 16 team title, first-year coach Jackson saluted, “Extremely proud of all of our girls.They had a great season.”

Volleyball varsity obliterates host Hamilton in straight games

HAMILTON, Mo. — In an unanticipated massive blowout suggestive of the hosts being shorthanded for COVID-19 reasons, Chillicothe's varsity volleyball squad decimated host Hamilton: Penney 25-2, 25-1, 25-5 in a duel of Lady Hornets programs Monday.

According to CHS head coach Bob Long, the first game of the varsity match began with Chillicothe winning the first 24 rallies on Anna Fischer's serve. After Hamilton won a rally to gain the serve and then won a second-straight point, CHS closed out the game.

The next game saw Chillicothe ahead 4-1 early when Jessica Reeter stepped behind the baseline and served 21 winning points in a row to give the visitors a 2-0 lead in games.

The final game then saw more of the same, although slightly less one-sided.

Chillicothe's season record improved to 6-6 heading into a Tuesday (Oct. 13) road match at St. Joseph Christian.

Softball Lady Hornets prep for district tourney with shutout of guest neighbor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Behind the bashing bat of sophomore Kinlei Boley, the Midland Empire Conference softball champion Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Lady Hornets dispatched visiting Trenton 14-0 in five innings Monday, one day before the Lady Hornets (13-5) begin pursuit of a district crown on their home Daryl Danner Memorial Park diamond.

Boley, the team's top pitcher, played first base while teammates Mollie Ellis (4-1) and Halle Rucker ably handled the pitching duties in shutout style.

While that hurling duo blanked THS on seven hits, Boley was going four for four and driving in six runs to pace the typically-prolific 13-hits Chillicothe attack.

In addition to Boley's big day, Ellis joined Hope Helton in going two for three with two runs batted in apiece. Helton also scored three times.

The hosts scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, and then knocked out Trenton's starting pitcher during an 8-runs third-inning onslaught which positioned CHS for the shortened win by the 10-runs-lead rule.

Chillicothe's softball girls will commence Class 3 District 8 Tournament play Tuesday (Oct. 13) with a quarterfinals game against St. Joseph: Benton, a run-rule victim of CHS only last Friday. That game is projected to start at about 7:30 p.m.

If third-seeded Chillicothe wins, it will face either second seed Macon or Maryville in the tourney semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.

Once-beaten Kirksville is the tourney's top seed, but it appears any of the top four seeds is capable of grabbing the crown. The No. 4 seed, Savannah, has only one loss – a shocking 10-0 home loss to Chillicothe last month – and took third in the state in Class 3 last year.