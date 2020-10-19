Chillicothe’s Hallie Jones, 2019 medal-winner, battling cold conditions in state golf today, tomorrow

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Chillicothe High School senior Hallie Jones is among the approximately 80 high school girls competing in Missouri’s Class 2 Golf Championships at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club course in the Jefferson City vicinity in far-from-ideal temperatures today (Monday, Oct. 19) and tomorrow.

Jones, who medaled by coming on strong in day two’s final 18 holes last year to tie for 14th place, won the District 4 tournament individual title at Excelsior Springs last week and figures to be a solid contender to cap her fine career with a second state medal.

To do so, she’ll have to not only manage the course, but also unfortunately-inclement weather. The temperature is not expected to reach 50 degrees either day and there is a chance – although less than 50 percent – of precipitation both days, as well.

Jones began last year’s state play with a season scoring average of 86.4 strokes per 18 holes. This year, her mark is an improved 83.8, so logically she would figure to be a threat to perform as well, or better, in the state competition, based on overall improvement of her game.

In terms of her competition at the par-72 New Bloomfield course which is expected to play at between 5,000 and 5,500 yards, the Lady Hornets senior was among the fifth threesome to tee off Monday just after 9 a.m. when temperatures were in the low 40s.

Her playing partners were one from St. Louis: Visitation Academy who finished 30th last year and shot an 84 in finishing fourth in District 1 last week and an Osage player who is making her state debut after being fourth in District 2 with an 86 a week ago.

Of the 14 players who finished ahead of or tied with Jones in the Class 1 state tourney at Nixa last year, either through graduation or the expansion of the sport from two classifications in 2019 to four this year – meaning a thinning of the talent crop in each classification, only half are in the Class 2 field with her this year. Along with her sharpened skills, that also should factor into her enhanced prospects for another medal and perhaps Chillicothe’s first girls’ top-10 finisher since Elizabeth Sivill snared sixth place in her senior year in 2011.

Jones’ 92-91–183 on the Nixa course last year had her 11 strokes out of 10th place.

If she does medal again, she’ll join Madison Marcolla (four), Sivill (three), and Lisa Walters (two) as Chillicothe’s only multiple career medal-winners in state play. Walters’ runnerup finish in 1981 is the highest individual finish ever by a Lady Hornet.

In advancing to state play again last week, she joined Kim Koehly, Marcolla, and Sivill as CHS’ only 4-times state qualifiers.