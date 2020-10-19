Chillicothe HS golfer Jones faces another uphill climb in second day of state tournament

Chillicothe's Jones shot 92 Monday, same score with which she opened 2019 state tourney

At 20-over par, Chillicothean is seven strokes, seven places away from medaling 'cut'

Southwest Livingston's Makenna Campbell in middle of Class 1 state field after opening 111 Monday

Brookfield team destined for second in Class 1; Lady Bulldog Downey in medal contention

NEW BLOOMFIELD — For a second year in a row, Chillicothe High School golf Lady Hornet Hallie Jones finds herself in need of a second-round surge to achieve her goal of medaling in the state tournament.

After rallying to barely win a 2019 medal, her task is a bit tougher this year, though.

With the top 15 finishers (including anyone tying for the 15th-best final score) to be individual medal-winners in the 2020 Class 2 state-championship tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, senior Jones stood in a tie for 22nd place, seven strokes away from the top 15, after a score of 92 – 20 over par – in Monday’s cold, wet, opening 18 holes.

With similar weather conditions expected at the mid-Missouri tourney site Tuesday, Jones faces a definite uphill battle to repeat as a medal-winner, even though her raw score was exactly the same as she shot a year earlier in the Class 1 tourney on a Nixa course.

Last year, Jones was tied for 19th after the first day and only two strokes back of the players in 15th. This time, she'll need a major swing between her Tuesday score and those of at least the 10 players most directly in front of or even with her in the standings.

Getting that long-shot parlay to “come in” likely will depend on the Lady Hornet dramatically lowering her day-2 score; the likelihood of seven players who scored better than her Monday having significantly-inflated second-round scores if hers doesn’t drop is low.

An examination of Jones’ Monday scorecard, as posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s tourney website, showed the Chillicothean parred only three holes (Nos. 6, 10, 15), bogeyed 10, and double-bogeyed five on the way to her 47-45–92. She played the four par-3s in three over, the four par-5s in six over, and the 10 par-4s in 11 over.

Her round left her tied with Samantha Backes of Jefferson City: Blair Oaks. Three players were a shot ahead of her and two were three shots in front of her. The 16th-place score of 14-over was a half-dozen strokes better and three players had 13-over-par opening rounds to share 13th place in the individual standings.

Among area Class 1 state-tournament qualifiers, playing at Smithville, Southwest Livingston senior Makenna Campbell had a first-round 111, tying her for 39th place out of 76 players.

Brookfield’s Demi Downey was in the top 15 after one day, having opened with a 29-over-par 101 that had her 14th. Marceline’s Tess Sheerman was tied for 25th with a 105.

With four players involved, Brookfield was one of only two schools involved in the Class 1 team competition.

As anticipated, Sedalia: Sacred Heart established a huge lead after one day with a low-4 score of 404, compared to BHS’ 469.

In addition to Downey’s 101, the Lady Bulldogs’ Carly Clarkson had a 114, Kaley Smith a 120, and Avery Thompson a 134 on Monday.