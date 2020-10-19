CHS booters bounced back Saturday with 3-1 victory at Mexico; volleyball swept at Maryville last Thursday

The latter half of last week ended better than it began for Chillicothe High School boys soccer and volleyball varsity squads.

After dropping a 3-1 Midland Empire Conference decision to host St. Joseph: Benton last Thursday – snapping a 5-matches winning streak, the soccer Hornets rebounded Saturday with a 3-1 victory at Mexico.

The CHS volleyball Lady Hornets were shut out at Maryville last Thursday.

SOCCER

Unable to keep their string of victories intact at St. Joseph two days before, the CHS booters made the lengthy journey to Mexico worthwhile in midday play Saturday.

An early goal and a late one in the opening half staked the Hornets to a 2-0 intermission lead against MHS’ Bulldogs and the defense kept Mexico off the scoreboard until the final five minutes.

“A great bounce-back game! A tremendous team effort in very windy conditions against a very good Mexico team,” CHS head coach Tim Cunningham commented.

“Our midfielders played an excellent game and Jaxon Albertson played a solid match in goal.”

Albertson was credited with six saves as the Hornets improved to 7-4 on the year.

Junior attacking midfielder Chace Corbin started and capped Chillicothe’s scoring on the day. He converted senior Mason Baxter’s pass into his seventh goal of the season in the seventh minute, according to team statisticians, and made it a 3-0 match in the 54th minute off another Baxter helper. Baxter, already among CHS’ top five all-time goal scorers, now has 10 assists this season.

In between Ch. Corbin’s tallies, senior reserve forward Caleb Vance found the net for a third time this fall about three minutes before halftime, knocking home a shot off Ben Cueni-Smith’s corner kick. The assist was Cueni-Smith’s fifth of 2020.

Last Thursday at the field at south St. Joseph’s Spring Garden Middle School, host Benton did the same thing to Chillicothe that the Hornets turned around and did to Mexico two days later – build a 3-0 lead in the first 55 minutes and eventually prevail 3-1.

CHS’ only goal of the MEC match came in the 58th minute when senior sweeper back Dalton Ripley drilled home a direct free kick for his second goal of the year.

BHS’ Trevor Mull found the net in both the 10th and 33rd minutes of the match in the opening half. The Cardinals’ Allen (first name not reported) upped the margin to 3-0 in the 53rd minute.

Albertson made one save in the match and sophomore Gabe Hansen entered in his varsity debut in net and had four additional stops.

“Just not our best match,” Cunningham figuratively shrugged. “Benton plays a very physical style and we just weren’t able to match it for most of the match.”

After hosting Hannibal in cold conditions Monday (Oct. 19), the CHS soccer boys go to Kirksville Tuesday. They’ll be at Savannah Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

After giving the host Lady Spoofhounds a tough battle in the opening game, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets faded badly the rest of last Thursday evening, eventually absorbing a straight-games Midland Empire Conference loss 22-25, 13-25, 8-25, CHS coach Bob Long reported.

Statistical leaders for Chillicothe included Makayla Vance with seven “digs,” Anna Fisher with five “kills” (spikes), Jessica Reeter with seven assists, and Essie Hicks with six service points won. Of those, Vance and Hicks are juniors and Fisher and Reeter sophomores.

Junior Gracie West contributed both four “kills” and four winning service points, while senior Maya Snyder had five “digs,” five assists, and three “kills,” according to Long.

CHS has a rescheduled road match at St. Joseph: Lafayette today (Oct. 19) before hosting St. Joseph: Benton Tuesday. Thursday will see another make-up Midland Empire Conference match, at home against Cameron.