Southwest Livingston, Marceline clinched league title shares in week eight pigskin play

A pair of C-T-area high school football teams made sure of owning at least a share of their respective conference crowns last Friday.

Behind a scintillating showing by senior linebacker/running back Patrick Warren, the Southwest Livingston Wildcats blasted North-West Nodaway 76-26 on the road to clinch no worse than one-third of the Highway 275 Conference 8-man title.

While the co-op club which includes contributors from Hale and Tina-Avalon, as well, has concluded league play with a 6-1 mark, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt and East Atchison still could finish with COVID-19-crimped 1-loss league marks (each lost to Southwest Livingston in league play), although neither will match the Wildcats’ six wins.

On the 11-man level, Marceline will repeat as Lewis and Clark Conference title-winners after overwhelming previously-undefeated Westran 45-6 at home. Only a home loss to Harrisburg in the regular-season finale would prevent MHS from another outright crown.

In other area play Friday, Brookfield snapped a 4-games losing streak with a 32-12 win at Ewing: Highland and Hamilton: Penney had a very strong showing in blowing out guest West Platte 49-14. In addition, Carrollton effectively assured itself of a first-round home game in the upcoming district playoffs by whacking Holden 42-14.

Coming up on the wrong end of week eight outcomes were Trenton – whipped 54-14 by Gallatin, Polo – thumped by 49-3 by Milan, and Braymer/Breckenridge – outscored 48-20 by previously-winless Alma: Santa Fe.

Norborne/Hardin-Central was idled when would-be opponent Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart had to beg off, due to pandemic problems, and Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern’s game at Concordia was postponed to Monday night to allow Concordia to emerge from a 2-weeks COVID-19 quarantine over the weekend.

Southwest Livingston 76, North-West Nodaway 26

HOPKINS — Given that, the way things look, they’re staring at three weeks away from game action following their regular-season finale at King City, the SLHS Wildcats probably appreciated playing a full 48 minutes last Friday. They’d had only one go-the-distance game since mid-September.

Senior Warren more than made the most of the extra snaps.

Only in his second year of playing the game, SLHS coach Oren Magruder notes, the 2019 All-State defensive lineman participated (by Magruder’s review) in 21 tackles – one for a loss, forced two fumbles, recovered one, and intercepted a pass from his linebacker’s post.

When the Wildcats had the ball, Warren received 14 handoffs and piled up 194 yards gained, three times finding paydirt. He scored on runs of 42, six, and 10 yards.

“Oh, my goodness, he played a heck of a football game,” Magruder marveled.

“He’s been good all year at middle linebacker and catching the football, but I think he’s actually getting a feel for (running back) now.

“It’s only his second year of playing football, so there was a learning curve, but he’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around.”

According to the Southwest coach, Warren and lineman Jaeden Sears, a Hale student, “made pretty much every tackle in the first quarter.”

Other Southwest Livingston standouts against North-West Nodaway, which actually trailed the No. 2 ranked Wildcats only 6-0 after one period and 24-12 in the second, included senior end Ethan Hoerr with six pass receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns (38, 56, and 24 yards), Sears with 18 tackles and two passes defended, Parker Keeney with seven catches for 63 yards, and quarterback Wes Hughes with 321 air yards and four scores on 17-of-33 passing and another 112 yards and three more TDs on nine runs.

In addition, senior defensive lineman Morgan Anderson was part of eight tackles, junior lineman Owen Oesch had five – three for losses, including a sack, and lineman Glen Holt three tackles for losses among his five tackles.

One Wildcat scored his first varsity touchdown. Tina-Avalon’s Hunter Colliver caught a 31-yards strike from We. Hughes in the third period.

Marceline 45, Westran 6

MARCELINE — With junior Wyatt Molloy providing big-play contributions as a tackler, pass defender, pass catcher, passer, and ballcarrier, the host Marceline Tigers turned their pivotal duel with the visiting Westran Hornets into a blowout last Friday.

With a probable outright Lewis and Clark Conference crown in the balance and the top seeding for the Class 1 District 6 playoffs unquestionably at stake, Marceline had all the right answers after the Huntsville-based foe scored first.

A mere 12 seconds after Westran (7-1, 5-1 conf.) took a 6-0 lead. Tigers junior Jace Bixenman completed an 85-yards touchdown return of the ensuing kickoff and Marceline was off and running.

“We are extremely proud of how the boys played against a very talented Westran team,” saluted Mark Ross, MHS head coach.

The victory made the Tigers (7-1, 6-0 conf.) no worse than co-champions of the conference. Another outright title will be theirs if they handle visiting Harrisburg (6-2) this Friday.

Many MHS players contributed significantly to the Tigers’ blowout, but none with the diversity of Molloy. The junior linebacker/running back made big plays all over the place.

On offense, he was a big-play bonanza. He caught a pass for a 48-yards touchdown, threw a pass that, ironically, also gained 48 yards, and, on one of his two carries that netted a combined 93 yards, swept around left end and, breaking several tackle attempts along the way, angled back across the field to the right for an 80-yards score.

On defense, he was among the “Black Rage” tackles leaders with seven, but he tossed in a pass interception for good measure.

Molloy’s offensive explosiveness complemented classmate Hunter Nelson’s averaging over 14 yards a carry and two touchdowns as he racked up 225 yards on only 15 carries.

Molloy’s and Nelson’s big stats underscore in heavy black marker the excellent play of the MHS offensive line all night. The Tigers rolled up 474 yards of total offense, Ross reports.

The Marceline defense was as stingy as the offense was prolific. Contributors were numerous.

Leading tacklers with nine apiece were Nathan Cupp, Hunter Quinn, and Nelson – juniors all – with classmate Mason Barnett right on their heels with eight. Brendon Catron had two sacks and Cupp one, while Barnett forced a fumble and recovered it.

“The boys continue to make huge strides,” Ross lauded his virtually-seniorless squad.

Hamilton: Penney 49, West Platte 14

HAMILTON – It was too much big-play running by 2-times All-State back Sawyer Morrow and teammates and great blocking by the Hornets’ offensive line for the visiting Bluejays to keep up with.

Morrow dashed 60 yards to the end zone on his first carry and had double-digits pickups on his first three attempts, while also running a punt back 71 yards a bit later in the opening period as the visiting Hornets jumped out to a 15-0 lead after one stanza.

After West Platte scored, junior quarterback Tucker Ross darted 49 yards on a keeper and Jared Potts caught a 35-yards TD strike from Ross as Hamilton expanded its advantage in the KCI Conference clash to 28-6 at halftime.

The Hornets (5-3, 4-2 conf.) then posted three unanswered third-stanza scores on a 34-yards Morrow run, 9-yards Ross pass to Andrew Rich, and Corbin Henderson’s 4-yards run as West Platte tumbled into a 49-6 cavern.

“I felt like this was our best performance to date,” reacted Caleb Obert, Hamilton head coach.

“The defense played really well, giving up a few drives and some yardage, but keeping them out of the end zone for the most part. Offensively, we moved the ball at will, other than a turnover on our opening drive. We were able to create some big plays.

“I felt we performed well on special teams, as well, returning a punt for a touchdown and creating good field position.”

For the game, Morrow netted 171 yards on only 11 carries, also ending his evening with pickups of more than 10 yards on his last three totes. Henderson finished with another 55 yards on only four tries, gaining 36 on his initial attempt. Ross ran for 79 yards on nine keeps and was perfect on all four of his passes for two scores and 78 yards.

On defense, Potts’ nine tackles were top. Four of them were unassisted, two for losses, and one a sack. Lineman Fisher Nixdorf added eight stops – six solo and two behind the line, while Rich had four solo tackles – three for losses – among his five total. Kelton Evans chipped in a fumble recovery.

Brookfield 32, Ewing: Highland 12

EWING — Looking to snap a 4-games losing streak, the Brookfield Bulldogs had an inauspicious start last Friday night. They didn’t let that define their evening, however.

Ewing: Highland put the ball in the end zone on the game’s first possession and recovered a BHS fumble on the next series. However, the Bulldogs’ defense stiffened inside its own 20 and denied the Cougars a second score, providing the pivot point for what became a 20-points Brookfield victory.

Following the defensive stop, BHS coach Scott Stevens reports, the Bulldogs’ ground game – primarily senior Trace Alexander – got its mojo going, pushing the ball down the field to the Highland end zone twice in a row in the second – converting for two points each time, as well – to lead 16-6 at intermission.

With momentum on its side and the opening possession of the second half, Brookfield (3-4, 1-4 conf.) assumed full command of the contest with a scoring march and another successful 2-points conversion on that first second-half drive, making it a 3-scores game, 24-6.

Another BHS touchdown with about two minutes to go iced it, Stevens related, as the Bulldogs severed their 4-games losing streak and notched their first Clarence Cannon Conference conquest of 2020.

Statistically, Alexander carried 26 times for 211 of Brookfield’s 290 ground yards. His three touchdowns included a 10-yarder off the left side of the line in the second stanza that made it a 2-scores game. He also ran for two of the four successful point-after conversions.

The other BHS touchdown was by senior quarterback Derek Liebhart. Carsen Beckman had a very good night, gaining 67 yards on only five rushing attempts.

Carrollton 42, Holden 14

HOLDEN – Despite having only 48 rushing yards, the visiting Trojans (4-4, 1-2 conf.) comfortably kept Holden winless in the Missouri River Valley Conference-East while solidifying their own grip on fourth place in Class 1 District 6.

Senior receiver/defensive back Cedar Metz had three receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown and intercepted three Holden throws while being in on eight tackles to help lead Carrollton back to .500 overall.

Gavin Fitzpatrick hauled in eight of Gavin Claud’s aerials for 96 yards and two scores and Treyton Bennett snared four for 69 yards and a TD. Claud connected on 16 of his 26 passes for 234 yards and four scores.

On defense, senior linebacker Darrik Diamond’s team-high 13 tackles included one for a loss. He also picked off a pass and broke one up. Xavier Yoakum added nine stops, including a sack, while Bennett broke up three passes and Alec Appleberry had a fourth CHS pickoff.

Gallatin 54, Trenton 14

TRENTON — The battle of Grand River Conference-East Division Bulldogs was only 20-6, Gallatin, at halftime, but belonged mostly to the visitors the rest of the way.

Sam Gibson’s 2-yards run tied it at 6-6 for Trenton (0-6, 0-4 conf.) in the first quarter. THS’ only other scores came on Kayden Spencer’s 75-yards kickoff return and Payden McCullough’s conversion run after GHS had run off 40 unanswered points from the second through early in the fourth stanzas.

Milan 49, Polo 3

MILAN — PHS’ Panthers (2-6, 2-4 conf.) never mounted a serious challenge to one of the Grand River-East’s elite teams.

No specifics on the game were available at the press deadline for this story.

Polo will get a crack at a third win of the season when 1-win Putnam County comes calling next Friday.

Alma: Santa Fe 48, Braymer/Breckenridge 20

ALMA — Something had to give when the two previously-winless teams hooked up last Friday. In the end, with both sides scoring more than they are accustomed to, the host Chiefs picked up their initial triumph of 2020 by a healthy margin.

No specifics on the game were available at the press deadline for this story Monday.

Braymer/Breckenridge dipped to 0-7 overall (0-3 conf.) with the Central River Conference setback.