CHS Golfer Jones’ Impeccable State-Tourney Consistency Goes Unrewarded

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A different course, different playing conditions, and different classification structure which presumably made for a slightly-different cast of competitors meant the exact same scores that produced a 2019 Class 1 state-tournament medal for Chillicothe High School golfer Hallie Jones did not produce the same outcome for her this week.

The Lady Hornets senior, in state play for the fourth time, on Tuesday (Oct. 20) followed her opening-round 92 with a 91 for the tourney’s second 18 holes – identical to the sequence which generated the 183 final score which tied her for 14th place in the final standings and earned her a medal last year. This year, however, that same 183 not only left sharing 19th place in the final standings, but a clear-cut nine strokes away from being in the medal-winning ranks (top 15) of the 2020 Class 2 tourney.

While this year’s doubling of the number of classifications for postseason competition by the Missouri State High School Activities Association theoretically simply would have split each class of last year’s field of schools in half, an alteration in how non-public schools are filtered into those classes – one which can push traditionally-more successful “private” schools into a higher class – might have elevated some such schools up from Class 1 to Class 2, toughening Jones’ competition.

Whether it was that or the different course – this year’s Class 2 play was held at the par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club course at New Bloomfield in the Jefferson City region – or the much-colder, wetter conditions, while Jones improbably scored exactly the same in both rounds and overall, the field she faced went lower, leaving her outside the medal-earning group in the final outing of her stellar prep career.

After posting a 47-45–92 on Monday that included only three pars and no birdies left her tied for 22nd place midway through, Jones clearly understood scoring improvement would be necessary in the second and final round.

She tried to make that happen by following an opening double-bogey on Tuesday’s par-4 first hole with her first – and only – birdie, quickly getting her back to 1-over for the day. If she could maintain that pace over 18 holes, the resulting 9-over 81 would have given her a final total of 173 and, it turned out, a tie for 13th and the repeat medal.

However, “doubles” on each of the next two holes – a par-4 and a par-3 – put her on a downward trajectory that, while she was able to modify it to pars or bogeys over the next nine holes, incrementally lessened her chances with each hole.

When two more double-bogeys sandwiched only her second par between the 14th and 16th holes, even the faintest rays of hope vanished for the Chillicothean. Bogeys on the last two holes of her CHS career resulted in the mirror-image of her 2019 scoring.

Her closing 91 unofficially left Jones, both the repeat Midland Empire Conference champion and first-time district champ, with a final season scoring average of 42.7, exactly one stroke lower than her junior-season average.

While Jones was playing in the Class 2 event, Southwest Livingston High senior Makenna Campbell was competing at state in Class 1 for a second year in a row, along with four Brookfield Lady Bulldogs.

Although she was well out of medal-winning contention, Campbell had the type of second day Jones had hoped for.

The Lady Wildcat, whose first-round 111 on the Posse course of the Paradise Pointe Golf Club at Smithville had left her in a very respectable 39th-place tie, made her second tour of the layout much stronger.

When she rolled in her final putt of the season and her career, she’d cut 11 strokes off her day-1 score with an even 100. That meant a 36-holes total of 211 that jumped her all the way to a tie for 25th place in the final standings.

Faring even better was Brookfield’s Demi Downey.

The district champion, like Campbell, found the Smithville course more amenable to improved scoring the second time around. Already among the top 15 after a round-1 101, Downey cut two shots off that Tuesday, producing a final total of 200 that earned her the 10th-place Class 1 medal.

With teammates Carly Clarkson, Kaley Smith, and Avery Thompson posting 2-days totals of 221, 232, and 257, respectively, the BHS quartet posted a team score of 910. While precisely 100 strokes behind heavily-favored Sedalia: Sacred Heart’s title-winning team score, as the only other school with enough participants to have a team total, Brookfield earned the Class 1 team runnerup plaque.