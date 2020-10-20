Historic volleyball victory for Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Lady Hornets Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH — It took almost until the end of the season, but the nearly-inevitable first 5-games volleyball match in Chillicothe High School history was played Monday evening (Oct. 19, 2020). While they were at it, CHS’ Lady Hornets went ahead and double-dipped on making history and put a cherry on top.

Visiting St. Joseph: Lafayette for a Midland Empire Conference match postponed from Sept. 24, due to LHS coronavirus issues then, Chillicothe came back from a 2-1 deficit in games to force the historic, decisive fifth one. The Lady Hornets then captured the abbreviated-format “tiebreaker” 15-10 to claim the match, 3-2.

The triumph was richly deserved as the Lady Hornets played consistently competitively throughout the match and, but for a couple of timely points Lafayette won, could have taken the decision in straight games. By the same token, had this year not seen Missouri high school volleyball transitioning from best-of-3 to best-of-5 games format, the host Lady Irish would have picked up the decision.

The game scores in the back-and-forth battle were 25-15 CHS, 26-24 and 25-23 Lafayette, 25-16 CHS, and 15-10 Chillicothe, Lady Hornets first-year head coach Bob Long reported.

Not only did the 2020 CHS squad dip the Lady Hornets’ toe into the 5-games “water” for the first time ever and find the temperature comfortable, the victory was Chillicothe’s first in MEC play in over two years. The most-recent prior Lady Hornets league win had come against Cameron on Sept. 18, 2018, by a 2-1 margin.

Statistically for CHS, coach Long related, senior Maya Snyder had her usual all-around impact, coming close to a volleyball “quadruple-double.” Although topping the charts in only one category – 12 service points won, she was among the team leaders in floor defense “digs” with eight, offensive “kills” (spikes) with nine, and assists with 12.

Pacing the Chillicothe net attack were juniors Gracie West with 12 “kills” and Essie Hicks with 10. Sophomore Jessica Reeter had team bests of 20 assists and 12 service points won. Senior Ella Leamer’s nine “digs” showed the way with sophomore MaKayla Vance and freshman Delanie Kieffer matching Snyder’s eight.

With the unprecedented, extended victory, Chillicothe moved its records to 1-5 in the MEC and 7-8 overall as it bids for its first non-losing season since 2016.

The varsity’s next action will be at home against St. Joseph: Benton tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 20). That match will not count in the conference standings; Benton already defeated CHS in four games in their MEC duel at St. Joe Sept. 21.

Monday’s development-level results saw a Chillicothe junior-varsity win and “C” level split.

The JV Lady Hornets edged Lafayette 25-23, 25-23 as Halle Hill earned 14 assists, Claire Walker delivered seven spikes, and Kayana Cranmer four “kills.”

The “C” level action saw Chillicothe win 25-19 and then lose by the identical score.

CHS soccer boys shut out 3-0 at home by Hannibal

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Hornets’ search for a bedrock identity – either a shutdown defense or prolific offense – that puts its imprimatur on every match continues, even as their regular season is winding down.

Facing a polished and well-organized Hannibal Pirates squad at a cold Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II Monday, the Hornets missed out on a great, close-in scoring opportunity in the early minutes and never did find the back of the net, falling 3-0.

The match was scoreless at halftime, but that changed just over seven minutes into the second half.

As Hannibal fashioned an attack angling from its offensive left side to the middle, the Hornets seemed to have good enough defensive coverage to thwart it. However, with a couple of nice plays in small spaces, the Pirates slipped the ball into the path of senior forward Trevauhn Jenkins. His quick-release, right-footed shot from about 14 yards in the middle of the pitch angled cleanly past Chillicothe reserve goalkeeper Gabe Hansen, who had taken over from starter Jaxon Albertson after intermission. Albertson appeared to be shaken up during a first-half collision, although he finished up that segment.

The icebreaking score at 47:27 was followed by a second tally less than six minutes later. From a scrum for the ball in the CHS “18” (penalty area), Pirates sophomore midfielder Drew Porter was able to get a touch on it and knock it home at 53:16 of the match.

With Chillicothe’s prime scoring chances since the early-minutes threat largely having been limited to one in the latter portion of the first half, the 2-goals margin loomed large, even with more than 25 minutes remaining.

As it turned out, Hannibal had more than enough to post the win already, but – for good measure – it iced its truimph at 72:35 when senior Tristen Terrill found the netting from only about six yards out.

When the final whistle tweeted, Chillicothe (7-5) had sustained its fourth shutout loss of the season, although its first since Sept. 24.

“I thought we played a really solid first half against a quality Hannibal team,” Tim Cunningham, CHS head coach, commented. “In the second half, Hannibal took advantage of their opportunities and we struggled getting much of an attack.

“Playing teams like Hannibal will hopefully prepare us for matches later in the season and in the district tournament.”

The strong offensive pressure Hannibal exerted led to Albertson making seven first-half saves and Hansen stopping three shots in the second.

The varsity soccer Hornets travel to Kirksville today (Tuesday, Oct. 20) before visiting Savannah for a non-conference match Thursday. CHS shut out KHS’ Tigers 5-0 at home and lost to Savannah 2-0 last month.

Monday’s Hannibal-Chillicothe action at Litton Stadium saw a virtually-full-length junior-varsity match played. Hannibal took it, 2-1, with the Hornets goal by sophomore Sam Reeter.