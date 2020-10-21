Chillicothe HS Soccer Hornets Barely Hang On to Eighth Triumph Tuesday

Tuesday was a wild one for the two Chillicothe (Mo.) HS sports teams not competing in postseason or conference-level competition.

At Kirksville, the soccer Hornets nipped host Kirksville 5-4 in a non-conference match CHS led 5-1 at halftime. The Hornets and fill-in goalkeeper Gabe Hansen had to blank the Tigers for the last 12-plus minutes to escape with the triumph.

At CHS Tuesday night, the volleyball Lady Hornets used an outstanding, late comeback in the third game to pull ahead of St. Joseph: Benton 2-1 in their non-conference match. However, Benton came back to force a decisive fifth game and then won six of the last nine points in it to defeat the CHS spikers 15-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12.

Pair of Baxter goals help soccer Hornets slip by Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE — You’d have a hard time convincing the Kirksville soccer Tigers that Chillicothe senior forward Mason Baxter has had a hard time finding his goal-scoring touch this fall.

Entering the season fourth on CHS’ all-time list of top career goal scorers with 42 and only 13 shy of the program record after netting 26 tries in 2019, Baxter began Tuesday’s match with the Tigers with only three goals to his credit.

Two of those three had come in Chillicothe’s 5-0 home decision over Kirksville on Sept. 29, a feat he repeated on the KHS pitch Tuesday to help the Hornets (8-5) prevail again.

After Tiger Michael Vorkink scored the first of his three goals of the match on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of the match, Baxter followed Ben Cueni-Smith’s game-tying tally in the 11th minute – off Nate King’s first-ever assist – with his fourth of the year on a penalty kick of Chillicothe’s own in the 16th minute.

That gave CHS a narrow 2-1 lead that held for nearly 20 minutes. However, once the score changed, it was the Hornets doing it – and in a big way in a small amount of time.

In the 34th minute, sophomore Sam Reeter was set up for his second goal of the year by a Baxter pass, making it 3-1.

Two minutes later, Baxter recorded his team-leading 12th assist of 2020 by feeding this year’s top goal-scorer, Drake Cosgrove, for a 4-1 CHS lead on Cosgrove’s 11th goal.

With less than four minutes left in the opening half, Chillicothe held a lead that seemed to bode well for ultimate success. However, even with minimal time remaining before the mid-game break, the Hornets didn’t back off the accelerator.

Another attack of the Kirksville goal ended with the ball in the net, this time with Baxter on the finish and B. Reeter on the setup. The tally in the 38th minute not only pulled Baxter even with Derek Hussey for third place on the Chillicothe boys’ career goals list with 47, but unexpectedly eventually became the Hornets’ margin of victory.

Following halftime, Vorkink beat Hansen, who was subbing for injured Jaxon Albertson, only five minutes into the second half, signaling the home team’s come-from-behind intentions.

In the 56th minute, Bryce Ensign’s unassisted goal pulled the Tigers within two and Vorkink’s “hat trick” goal in the 67th minute shaved the Chillicothe margin to one. However, under that pressure, the Hornets and their fill-in sophomore netminder, who made six saves on the day, stood their ground and closed out the win.

The junior-varsity action which followed ended in a scoreless tie.

Chillicothe’s soccer boys are to visit Savannah Thursday for a non-conference match with a fellow Midland Empire Conference member. Savannah bested CHS 3-0 on Sept. 24.

Volleyball Lady Hornets shaded at wire by St. Joseph: Benton

CHILLICOTHE — Having won their first-ever 5-games match 24 hours before at St. Joseph against Lafayette, CHS’ volleyball Lady Hornets saw their 5-games experience level out, results-wise, at home Tuesday night against St. Joseph: Benton.

A match which saw less CHS consistency, game to game, than in its victory against Lafayette, finally was claimed by BHS’ Lady Cardinals by winning six of the last nine points. The full score was 15-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12.

Chillicothe started strong, steadily building its lead in the opening game and finally capturing it by 10 points.

The second game followed a similar course, except with Benton playing the role of the frontrunner and eventually posting a triumph that squared the match at 1-1.

Game three looked to be more of the same. The visiting Lady Cardinals edged farther ahead through the middle portion of the game until they stood only two points from victory at 23-18. However, the game then took a sudden U-turn.

Chillicothe won a rally to get the serve and took the next two points, as well, to cut its deficit to 23-21. After Benton recaptured the serve and a chance to take a 2-games-to-1 lead on its serve, Lady Hornets junior Essie Hicks delivered a running, cross-court “kill” from just outside the right sideline off Maya Snyder’s set to grab back the serve – for Hicks – at 22-24.

The Chillicothe 11th grader fired a deep serve that eventually led to a CHS point and then an ace that squared the game at 24-all. Another tough-to-handle serve led to a weak Benton return and a Chillicothe putaway that left the hosts improbably a point away from a big comeback win.

Hicks wasted no time in capping the surge, delivering another unreturned serve that prompted a big reaction from her teammates as Chillicothe moved in front, 2-1.

Visions of an even-larger comeback briefly danced in CHS fans’ heads in game four.

Down 22-13, the Lady Hornets finally found good rhythm and Benton lost its, allowing the Lady Hornets to creep back within three points. However, the hill was indeed too steep and the Lady Cardinals squared the match a second time.

The truncated (first team to win 15 points with a lead of at least two) fifth and final game started off tight, tied at 3-3 and 4-4. A short Chillicothe spurt gave it 6-4 and 9-6 leads, but, after 18 points, the teams were dead even once more.

Benton then continued the push which had erased the momentary 3-points deficit, capturing the next three rallies, as well, to put the heat on at 12-9.

Chillicothe (7-9) came up with a point and then won another on its serve to pull within 12-11, but Benton did the same to be on the verge of victory. After CHS made it 14-12, the visitors took the final rally, the game, and the match.

Statistically for the Lady Hornets, junior Hicks powered home 18 “kills” (spikes) and classmate Gracie West 10. Senior Snyder had a “triple-double” of team-mosts of 14 assists and 12 “digs,” along with 11 service points won.

Sophomore Anna Fisher served 16 winning points and Jessica Reeter, also a 10th grader, had 13 assists. Frosh Delanie Kieffer chipped in 11 “digs.”

In the development-level matches, CHS swept the south St. Joseph team.

Halle Hill’s 17 assists led to a 25-19, 25-17 junior-varsity triumph and Madison Albaugh’s 11 service points paced a 25-10, 25-18 “C” team victory.

On the heels of consecutive 5-games marathons, the volleyball Lady Hornets will play a third match in as many nights Wednesday, making up their Sept. 22 COVID-19-postponed conference match against Cameron at home.