Three Chillicotheans Medal in Confusing Conference Cross Country Running Meet

Kadence Shipers sixth, Briner 11th among girls; Hayden Simmer eighth in boys' race at St. Joseph

Lead pack of 10 girls accidentally took wrong path, ran markedly-shorter distance

ST. JOSEPH — A Chillicothe (Mo.) High School senior, junior, and sophomore each came away with a medal and all-conference status from what CHS cross country running coach Jennifer Dickson termed a “true 2020 fashion” Midland Empire Conference Championships Tuesday.

Whether everyone who medaled – at least the girls – in what Dickson diplomatically called the “eventful” meet truly deserved it or whether someone like CHS’ Juliann Gabrielson got short shrift, due to an in-race error, won’t ever be known.

The official final standings had CHS Hornet Hayden Simmer earning eighth place among the boys after his season-best time of 19:08, junior Kadence Shipers of the Lady Hornets sixth in 21:17.5, and sophomore Aliyah Briner 11th among the girls in 23:01. The top 14 finishers of each gender receive meet medals and are considered all-conference.

The question of whether Gabrielson, who was listed 15th in the girls’ individual standings in 23:31, might have made it a trio of CHS distaff medal-winners stems from the group of 10 girls who were setting the pace in their race inadvertently misreading the course-layout directions and taking a route which shortened their distance from five kilometers (approximately 3.1 miles) to something somewhat less than that, a C-T representative on hand at the meet related.

That they didn’t “go the distance” was clear from their electronically-measured elapsed running times when they passed through the finish chute.

Top finisher Anna Cernich of Kansas City: St. Pius X was clocked in only 20:08, barely ahead of runnerup Iris Alvarez of Savannah (20:09). Behind them in that group were eight more runners who tripped the timer in 21:54.1 or less, while Briner, the CHS 2019 state qualifier who projected to easily be among the top 10, was more than a minute later (in 23:01.2) as the 11th finisher.

Briner, with a gap between her and the lead pack at the time the frontrunners mistakenly took the sidetrack that turned out to be a shortcut, was left without a chance to chase down any of those ahead of her when she and those after her took the correct circuit to the finish line. Whether the pressure of pursuit and the longer distance would have meant some of those toward the back of the wayward pack would have tired and slowed and perhaps been ultimately vulnerable to Gabrielson and others overtaking them for a spot in the top 14 will remain an unanswerable question.

The lead group which ran not as far included five of Cernich’s St. Pius X teammates. When post-race deliberations which reportedly eventually involved opinions from MEC schools’ athletics directors – some of whom were not at the meet – arrived at a decision to simply accept all female runners’ times and order of finish as if they’d all run the full five kilometers, that meant that the Lady Warriors – clear-cut favorites beforehand anyway – were overwhelmingly the conference champs.

Officially, with only themselves and Chillicothe having the minimum number of participating runners to generate a team score, they registered a team total of 17 points, comfortably ahead of the Lady Hornets’ 44. Even had some adjustment of the individual standings to account for the wayward paths of the top 10 runners been made, it would not have altered SPX’s path to the team crown.

Joining K. Shipers, Briner, and Gabrielson in the CHS lineup Tuesday were Kaylynn Cranmer, who took 19th in 25:16.2, and recently-added Emily Shipers. who finished in 30:27.3. Having the younger Shipers participate was necessary for Chillicothe to be involved in the team scoring and earn the runnerup spot.

“The girls' race was a mess,” the Chillicothe coach conceded, “but I'm still proud of how every single one of (the Lady Hornets) ran their heart out!”

Led by medalist H. Simmer, Chillicothe also was a team competitor in the boys’ race. There, with no kerfuffles to sort out, Maryville’s sweep of the top four places powered the Spoofhounds to a team score of 24 that far out-distanced runnerup St. Pius X’s 60 points. Cameron was third with 70.

Paced by H. Simmer’s best run of the fall in the chilly conditions, the Hornets came in fourth among the five teams, totaling 89 points.

As on the girls’ side, Chillicothe had a boy who came close to being among the medal winners. Sophomore Clayton Savage took 16th place in 20:26.4, exactly 11 seconds away from matching the 14th-place time.

CHS freshman Austn Lyford ran his best time of the year by a significant amount, coach Dickson reports, finishing the approximately 3.1 miles in 21:06.7. That put him 19th among the 40 racers.

Completing the Hornets’ quintet were Gavin Funk, 28th in 22:22.1, and Kade Simmer, 39th in a personal-record 24:45.2.

“Overall, everyone ran very, very well,” Dickson said of her squads.

“The entire boys team either ‘PR’d’ or came within 10 seconds of a ‘PR,’ the coach stressed. “They looked so strong and I couldn't be more proud of their hard work and focus these last few weeks.

“They have goals and they're going after them!”

Senior Cernich, running the abbreviated distance, was first to the finish line in the girls’ race in 20:08. For comparison, she finished third a year ago in 22:52.6 and the 2019 MEC winner who took fourth this year – teammate Gretchen Rock – copped last year’s title in 21:56.5. Taking into account their per-mile race paces Tuesday and their lesser times compared to last year, it would seem their misdirected path around the course this year had them run perhaps anywhere from one-sixth to one-half mile less than Briner and all those behind her.

By extrapolation, given the per-mile paces of the seventh through 10th-place finishers, had those four gone anywhere from another sixth to half mile, they’d likely have needed more than another minute or more to finish. That easily brings them within range of being surpassed by Briner and a couple more runners who were close behind her and potentially given Gabrielson a chance to finish in front of them, as well, and medal.

The MEC boys’ individual champion in easy fashion wsa Maryville’s Garrett Dumke. His blazing 16:54 over the Rosecrans Memorial Airport course at St. Joseph had him over 45 seconds ahead of runnerup teammate Jag Galapin (17:40.9).

The conference meet wrapped up Chillicothe’s regular-season schedule. Directly in their sights now is the Saturday, Oct. 31, state-qualifying district meet at Platte City’s Platte Ridge Park.

“We have 10 days to prepare for districts and hopefully get quite a few runners into state,” enthused Dickson.

Competing against CHS’ harriers at district will be competitors from MEC members St. Pius X, Maryville, and Cameron, along with those from Lawson, Richmond, and Kansas City schools Northeast, Central, and Pembroke Hill.

The top 15 finishers of each gender at district, including any who are part of one of the two qualifying teams, will qualify for the Nov. 7 state meet at Columbia.