Southwest’s Campbell closed Class 1 state golf play sharply; Brookfield’s Downey medaled

SMITHVILLE — Southwest Livingston High School senior Makenna Campbell and four Brookfield Lady Bulldogs came home from this week’s Class 1 girls’ golf state tournament feeling proud of how they did.

Competing at state for a second year in a row, Campbell, while well out of medal-winning contention after Monday’s opening-round 111, had the type of second day she hoped for on the Posse course of the Paradise Pointe Golf Club at Smithville.

In a very respectable 39th-place tie following one round, the SLHS Lady Wildcat made her second tour of the layout much stronger.

When she rolled in her final putt of the season and her career, she’d cut 11 strokes off her day-1 score with an even 100. That meant a 36-holes total of 211 that jumped her all the way to a tie for 25th place in the final standings.

Faring even better was Brookfield’s Demi Downey.

The district champion, she – like Campbell – found the Smithville course more amenable to improved scoring her second time around.

Already among the top 15 after a round-1 101, Downey cut two shots off that score Tuesday, producing a final total of 200 which elevated her to the 10th-place Class 1 medal.

With teammates Carly Clarkson, Kaley Smith, and Avery Thompson posting 2-days totals of 221, 232, and 257, respectively, the BHS quartet posted a team score of 910. While precisely 100 strokes behind heavily-favored Sedalia: Sacred Heart’s title-winning team score, as the only other school with enough participants to have a team total, Brookfield earned the Class 1 team runnerup trophy.