Hosting Playoff Football Game Next Friday Within Chillicothe’s reach at Benton Tonight

Tonight's 7 o'clock game in south St. Joseph pits pair of 1-win teams

Chillicothe has defeated Benton on gridiron 10 times in a row, including four in past two years

Chillicothe should have recently-absent starters De Jesus, Ward available; Rardon doubtful

With win, either team could end up hosting district playoffs opener next week

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Even as their 2020 season saw losses stack up on their ledger, the Chillicothe High School football Hornets, their coaches, and fans looked optimistically toward the last part of the regular season schedule as an opportunity for at-least partial redemption.

Once the school assignments for their district were announced in September, it seemed likely that, if CHS could defeat Kansas City: East in week eight and St. Joseph: Benton in the following week’s – this week’s – regular-season finale, the Hornets would gain the No. 4 spot in the final district ratings and thus have the right to start the district playoffs at home yet again.

Those projections have, to date, come to pass, leaving it up to the Chillicothe gridders to put the final piece of that puzzle in place Friday night at St. Joseph.

Although they lost their first seven contests, the Hornets’ 33-14 home triumph of East last Friday, along with Benton’s loss to Cameron and Kansas City: Central’s loss to KC: Lincoln Prep during the weekend, indeed elevated Chillicothe into the fourth spot in the ratings by a tiny margin (23.63-23.25) over Central.

With Central (2-6) likely to lose to the strong Lee’s Summit: Summit Christian Academy squad which, ironically, lost in Chillicothe this past Saturday in a neutral-site battle with Palmyra, in its regular-season finale this coming Saturday, the winner of the Hornets-Benton game probably will become the No. 4 team in the final ratings.

Benton (1-5) enters the finale at a 21.04 rating, but a win over Chillicothe and a Central loss probably would elevate it past Central. Even if the Hornets’ rating managed to stay above the Cardinals’, if Friday’s combatants were in the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, the south St. Joseph team would have the right to the No. 4 seeding and home first-round game by virtue of its head-to-head win.

There are other possibilities, though.

If Benton defeats Chillicothe and Central loses, but the ratings only tighten with the Hornets still fourth, Central fifth, and Benton sixth, then Friday’s head-to-head result of CHS-BHS becomes moot because they’re not in adjacent places in the standings. In that seemingly-unlikely case, Chillicothe would host Central to start the playoffs.

Another possibility could be, in the case of a Benton win, Chillicothe might slip below Central, sending the Hornets to third-seeded Cameron to begin postseason play a week from Friday.

“It’s right there in front of us,” Tim Rulo, Chillicothe third-year head coach, says, “but they’re (Benton’s Cardinals) going to be thinking the same thing. They don’t want this to be their last home game.”

In terms of personnel and approach, Rulo says Benton has a young defense, but a couple of outstanding seniors in 2-way lineman Eli Hale and multi-purpose back Garrison Dydell.

Hale, who’s playing center on offense and tackle on defense, is considered by some college-prospect evaluators as among the state’s best high school linemen.

“He’s definitely a presence,” states Rulo.

Last year, Hale did not play in the regular-season finale against Chillicothe in the aftermath of the recent death of a BHS teammate. He did compete when the clubs matched up two weeks later in the district semifinals, a game Chillicothe also won, 44-14.

Dydell had only three offensive touches of the ball in CHS’ 42-7 tragedy-troubled regular-season win, but then had 14 carries for 113 yards and a score in the playoff game. This year, Rulo says, he gets the ball on well over half the Cardinals’ offensive plays.

“I think he gets about 60 percent of the touches,” the Hornets coach reports. “… You just really have to know where he’s at, because he’s definitely going to send you toward the football.”

“… He’s really athletic and really good. They’ll run some ‘wing-T’ stuff where they’re going to get him the ball (as a running back) and then they’ll be in ‘spread’ (formations) where you’ve got to find him, either as a running back or wide receiver or even as a ‘wildcat’ (taking direct snap from center in running-back alignment).”

In general terms, the Chillicothe coach – not surprisingly – says he feels Benton has played better than its record.

“In a lot of ways, I feel like they’re playing really good football,” Rulo tells the C-T.

“They look really disciplined. Their defense is very sound, running a 4-4. They’ve got a lot of young players out there, more than maybe I thought they would. There literally are some freshmen starting and a lot of sophomores.

“… Defensively, they look really solid.”

Chillicothe’s spirits should have been lifted by the certain knowledge that this year's team won’t join the 0-6-3 1949 Hornets as CHS’ only winless post-World War II teams. At the same time, it doesn’t have the luxury of considering a victory at Benton as a “gimme.”

“It’s definitely always a concern,” Rulo said of how his team will handle its first-time experience of finally having a win, particularly with the next opponent being one CHS has largely dominated in recent years, “but it’s something we addressed right away and will discuss all week.”

A few injured Hornets were able to return – either full- or part-time – during last week’s game against East and others who have been idle of late for different reasons apparently will be back on the field at Benton.

Junior starting center/depth defensive lineman Anderson De Jesus, who’s been a “healthy scratch” (in pro hockey terms) the past two games, due to possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus, should be in uniform. At last report from Rulo, De Jesus had been feeling fine with no symptoms nor positive test and has been practicing.

Additionally, junior linebacker/slotback Brock Ward – out since being hurt during the season opener – is anticipated to be available. He'll likely be used mostly on defense, freeing Kelow to be used exclusively as a down lineman, where his strength and mobility allows him to be most effective, as evidenced by his 9-tackles, five-TFL, 2-sacks performance last week.

“As we get more guys back, you’ve got to feel like you’re going to play better,” the Hornets coach observed, expressing hope of having additional healthy players in uniform. “… I don’t know if we’ll yet be at 100 percent.”

That uncertainty primarily is tied to starting offensive guard Trace Rardon, who played only briefly against KC: East. He is doubtful for tonight with fellow senior Landon Swift, the usual left guard who filled in for De Jesus at center the past two weeks, shifting over to the right guard vacancy. That will keep junior Nick Greenslate, who has played extensively there since week five, at left guard.

“Even then, you’ve got to go out there and still perform, right?” Rulo said of the improved depth and availability, the Hornets' best since week one. “You don’t win by looking at rosters; you don’t win it by just lining up.

"You’ve got to go play the game. We hope to have those guys in place and ready to go, but now we’ve got to execute and take care of business.”

Another factor which might impact the game is weather and field conditions.

After a 1-day break Thursday from cool conditions of the early week, tonight’s game will be played with temperatures in the low 40s or upper 30s with an even-colder wind chill and on a grass field which was rained on overnight and earlier in the day.

“We’ve got to be aware and ready for that because we’ve honestly not had to deal with (cold, wet conditions) this year,” Rulo remarked.

Chillicothe is far from the only area team with important things hanging in the balance this Friday night.

Brookfield (3-4) hosts South Shelby hoping for a win that will give it a first-round home game in its playoffs.

Hamilton: Penney (5-3) welcomes Lawson for a battle of fast-finishing squads, hoping a win for itself and a slipup by Princeton against Gallatin could edge the Hornets into the Class 1 District 7 third spot.

Similarly, Carrollton (4-4) might have a chance – a slim one, given that it would have to knock off Higginsville Friday – to overtake Harrisburg for third spot in Class 1 District 6, if Marceline (7-1) beats Harrisburg, as anticipated.

Marceline needs that home win to clinch the top seeding, as well as finish off an outright Lewis and Clark Conference title.

Rounding out the area 11-man ranks, Polo (2-6) looks to have a good chance against Putnam County at home, but Trenton’s prospects of avoiding an 0-7 regular-season record aren’t bright as it hosts South Harrison.

On the 8-man football front, Southwest Livingston (7-1) already is assured of at least a share of the Highway 275 Conference title going into its non-league regular-season finale at King City/Union Star. A win would assure the Wildcats, who also have players from Tina-Avalon and Hale schools, of the top seeding in District 2, however, which would carry with it two weeks off from game play at the start of the postseason.

Two winless squads – Braymer/Breckenridge and Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern – will have Central River Conference contests they look challenged to claim.

Braymer/Breckenridge (0-7) will welcome strong North Shelby, while Keytesville/Northwestern’s Thunder (0-7) will call on Norborne/Hardin-Central (4-3).

While tonight's (Friday's) action concludes the regular season for all of the other area squads, winless Braymer/Breckenridge and Keytesville/Northwestern decided about a month ago to forgo participating in the 8-man postseason, where it was clear they'd meet in the opening round next week, but, almost-certainly, that survivor be overwhelmed by their district's top seed in the quarterfinals.

Instead, they will play a week 10 game next Friday, but against each other as a make-up of their postponed mid-September game when Braymer/Breckenridge was in quarantine after facing a Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran team that, it was subsequently discovered, had used a COVID-19-infected player against Braymer the preceding week.

Next Friday's contest will have the Bobcats visiting K/N's Thunder.