Soccer Hornets Hope to Turn Heartbreaker Loss into Positive

With 48th goal of career, Mason Baxter became Chillicothe HS' third-leading goal scorer all-time

SAVANNAH — Chillicothe High School’s soccer Hornets sustained about as heartbreaking a loss as a team can have in a regular-season match last Thursday, but veteran head coach Tim Cunningham hopes his squad turns the experience into a positive in the nearly-at-hand postseason.

Less than 10 seconds away from a 1-0 road victory over a foe which had bested them 2-0 in Chillicothe earlier in the season, the Hornets were stunned when Savannah’s J.J. Arn leveled the score at 1-1 with only six seconds remaining in regulation time and, after two scoreless overtime periods and a 4-4 deadlock in the first round of “shootout” penalty kicks, the Savages scored the match-winning “golden goal” on their first try in the sudden-death second “shootout” round.

“Unfortunately, the end result was not what we were hoping for, but I think the experience of tonight's match will only help us moving forward," Cunningham commented, philosophically.

With CHS continuing to have normal starting goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson unavailable and sophomore Gabe Hansen on the line in his place, the non-conference match between fellow Midland Empire Conference members saw no scoring until the middle of the second half.

When finally the ice was broken, it was Hornets senior forward Mason Baxter delivering a milestone tally to give his team a lead it nearly preserved.

In the 61st minute, Cunningham reported, fellow forward Drake Cosgrove set up Baxter for his sixth goal of the season and the 48th of his CHS career. The helper was the third of 2020 for Cosgrove, this season’s goal-scoring leader with 11.

Baxter’s successful shot snapped the tie he’d been in for only two days with former Hornets great Derek Hussey at No. 3 on the all-time CHS goal-scoring list. He now is three shy of catching Jon Kline for second place and seven behind record-holder Steven Cooper.

As time ticked down in the final minutes and, then, through the last 60 seconds, it seemed Chillicothe (8-6) and Hansen would be able to make that one goal stand up for a win which would have clinched a second-straight winning season.

However, after Arn thwarted that with only six ticks to spare, the squads had to play on.

In keeping with the evenness of the first 80 minutes, neither squad could solve the others’ defense through two 10-minutes overtime periods, leading to the match outcome having to be decided by the penalty kicks “shootout.”

With the teams alternating attempts, Chillicothe converted on four of its five tries in the first “shootout” round – Baxter, Caleb Corbin, Dalton Ripley, and Caleb Vance found the back of the net, but Savannah did the same.

That meant moving on to a “sudden death” round in which one team scoring and the other not in any round would end the action.

It didn’t take long. The Hornets missed on their initial try in “sudden death” and Savannah drove its first shot home, giving the Savages a 2-1 triumph.

"I am so proud of the way our guys competed,” lauded Cunningham. “Gabe was solid in goal all night and our field players were excellent, as well.”

Hansen was credited with a solid seven saves in the match.

The CHS booters will wrap up their regular season the first half of next week with a couple of COVID-19-caused make-up matches.

After hosting St. Joseph: Benton in a non-league contest Tuesday (Oct. 27) at 5 p.m., the Hornets will have Midland Empire Conference play at St. Joseph: Lafayette Wednesday at 5 p.m., both weather permitting.

That duel with the Fighting Irish, which the Hornets defeated 2-1 at home on Oct. 13, will be a prequel to their Class 2 District 8 Tournament opener at Savannah at 5 p.m. next Monday.

If the fourth-seeded Hornets top fifth-seeded LHS in the Nov. 2 district quarterfinal, they’ll take on top-seeded St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond at 5 p.m. the following day, also at Savannah.

Savannah is the district’s No. 2 seed with St. Joseph: Benton No. 3.

In Thursday’s junior-varsity action at Savannah, Chillicothe won 1-0 on Sam Reeter’s goal.