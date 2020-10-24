Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Make It Home for Playoffs Opener

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

ST. JOSEPH — Although it took a physical toll which might or might not impact how their immediate rematch plays out, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets efficiently executed their “backup plan” to reach the modest goal which had been their most-realistic target the last half of the 2020 regular season season.

Like any team, the Hornets had no intention at season’s start of being winless more than three-fourths of the way through their season. However, once the Missouri State High School Activities Association disclosed classification and district assignments a month ago, they had in their mind that, even at 0-7, they might be able to deploy their “emergency parachute” – theoretically-winnable games in weeks eight and nine – to execute a softer landing for the start of postseason play.

Friday night (Oct. 23), on the heels of notching their initial triumph over Kansas City: East at home the week before, the Hornets utilized that escape hatch, using an inexorable running attack and opportunistic defense to post a 34-14 victory at St. Joseph: Benton.

That win sewed up for the Hornets (2-7) the No. 4 seeding in Class 3 District 8, which means they’ll host a district-quarterfinal game next Friday. In a repeat of 2018, prevailing at Benton in their regular-season finale will result in them starting the playoffs with an immediate rematch with the Cardinals (1-6) at CHS’ Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II.

Although Benton’s regular-season rating technically put it sixth in the district behind Kansas City: Central, the fact that the St. Joseph team defeated Central earlier in the season automatically vaults the Cardinals ahead of the KC team into the fifth position, resulting in them visiting Chillicothe in the playoffs opener.

Friday’s game in south St. Joseph saw Chillicothe take the lead on the game’s opening possession and promptly respond when Benton took an 8-7 early in the second stanza.

Exactly 2-1/2 minutes later, junior fullback Damarcus Kelow ripped into the BHS end zone from 12 yards away on the second of his three first-half, double-digits-yardage scoring runs, restoring the visitors to the lead.

When Kelow’s 14-yards run off left guard found paydirt 3:15 ahead of halftime, with Griff Bonderer’s successful point-after kick, Chillicothe took a 20-8 lead into the halftime locker room.

After the CHS defense forced a 3-and-out on Benton’s opening possession of the second half, Kelow popped through a big hole for a 20-yards run that added onto the approximately 120 yards he’d gained in the first half. However, he came away from the play with an injury which left him standing on the sidelines the rest of the night.

Without their best “power” back, the Hornets lost their offensive flow for a time, opening the door for a possible Benton comeback.

That seemed perhaps destined to become a reality when a 10-plays, 64-yards BHS drive was capped by Garison Dydell’s catch of a 15-yards touchdown pass from Tyler Murphy with still 3:55 remaining in the third period.

Challenged, Chillicothe stepped up.

Helped by excellent field position provided by a Benton penalty on its touchdown play, the Hornets regained a 2-scores lead in less than two minutes.

Even with Kelow’s ballcarrying replacement, Corbin Rodenberg, suffering an injury of his own, the Hornets sprung sophomore Cayden Potter, Kelow’s backup the first half of the season, free for a 34-yards touchdown run on the possession after Dydell’s score. When he also carried the ball in on the conversion attempt, Chillicothe led 28-14.

When the home team, with the ball at the CHS 29 in a third-and-4 situation on the ensuing series, not only lost four yards on that third-down play, but committed two major, dead-ball penalties on it, the Cardinals were left to punt on fourth and 38 from the BHS 38, rather than try to convert a fourth-and-8 at the CHS 33.

Regaining possession at their 35, the Hornets moved 65 yards in nine plays over 4:15, cinching their victory when Tucker Wagers went the last seven yards with 7:34 to go, making it a 20-points spread.

While Chillicothe accomplished the goal of winning at Benton to gain the right to host the Cardinals right away again, the victory came at a physical cost.

Having entered the regular-season denouement at what head coach Tim Rulo felt was their healthiest of the season, the Hornets limped back from St. Joseph with at least a handful of front-line players other than Kelow nursing ailments which will either prevent them from playing in the rematch or lessening that likelihood. Depending on how many are able to answer the bell at Bob Fairchild Field next Friday at 7 p.m., making the sequel follow the plot line of the original could be more challenging.

Initial, unofficial statistics of note from Friday’s CHS victory included, in addition to Kelow’s three TDs and approximately 140 rushing yards, the Hornets’ defense’s timely forcing of three BHS turnovers.

While that total only balanced out three Hornets giveaways (two interceptions and one fumble), it was when the CHS defenders took the ball away which was key.

The first came on Benton’s initial snap after Kelow’s go-ahead touchdown run in the middle of the second period. Although it didn’t directly lead to points, it prevented the Cardinals from having a chance to make an immediate response to the second CHS TD and it set up a situation which did pave the way for Hornets points.

Following that initial takeaway, Chillicothe turned the ball over on downs at the Benton 20 3-1/2 minutes before intermission. Once more, on the very first BHS offensive play, the Hornets’ defense brought the Hornets’ offense back on the field.

As quarterback Murphy rolled out to his right, looking to pass, sophomore Brock Miller came up from his outside linebacker spot to grab him, spin him, and separate the ball from Murphy’s grasp. Although Miller came away from the play injured – and, like Kelow, idled for the rest of the night, a teammate covered the ball at the Benton 14.

On the next play, Kelow bolted into the end zone easily with a nice cut to daylight on his right as he initially headed up the middle.

Perhaps most pivotally, the Chillicothe defense stepped to the fore late in the third period right after Benton had moved within six points.

The Hornets fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, giving the hosts the ball at the Chillicothe 46 with a chance to tie or take the lead and seize major momentum with a touchdown.

Instead, yet again on the Cardinals’ first play of the possession, top BHS threat Dydell was separated from the football on an inside run and Chillicothe dove on it at the 43.

Reprieved by the “D,” the Hornets’ offense required only five plays to cover the 57 yards to an insurance touchdown, even overcoming a holding penalty in the process. When the offensive line created the crease Potter exploited for his 34-yards dash to the Sparks Field east end zone, Chillicothe was up by two scores again, rather than potentially trailing, and the game’s die finally was cast.

By closing the regular season with two triumphs, this year’s Hornets avoided being the program’s first 1-win team since 1955. This year’s regular-season ledger most recently matches the 2-7 mark the 2012 Hornets fashioned. That year’s squad then knocked off Macon on the road to start its district playoffs before losing in the district semifinals to wind up 3-8.